The Masked Singer 2022 star Mo Gilligan may be one of the UK’s most beloved comedians, but Lorraine viewers weren’t happy with him today (February 7).

The star appeared on the ITV breakfast show to discuss the latest series.

While he was his usual charming self, some viewers were left reaching for their remotes after they all noticed the same thing.

During his chat with Lorraine, viewers were baffled by one of Mo’s habits.

Mo Gilligan made an appearance on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Just like some of us say “like” a little too much, Mo seemed to have the same issue with the word “man”.

As a result, numerous viewers rushed to social media to complain about his habit.

Lorraine viewers annoyed by Masked Singer star Mo Gilligan

One wrote: “Lorraine Man I was stressed Man’ #lorraine”.

“How many more times can he say ‘man’ #lorraine,” said a second viewer.

How many more times can he say "man" #lorraine — lettersandink (@lettersandink) February 7, 2022

How many times did Mo Gilligan say "man" today? #lorraine — 𝐀𝐥𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐢 ⚡ (@aldismaldi) February 7, 2022

A third tweeted: “@MoTheComedian says “man” as much as I do #Lorraine”

“The keyword here is MAN #Lorraine,” laughed another.

While a fifth added: “How many times did Mo Gilligan say ‘man’ today? #lorraine”.

Lorraine viewers were left annoyed by Mo’s speech habit today (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time Mo has left viewers yelling at their television sets.

Mo made an appearance on Catchphrase recently.

Viewers expected Celebrity Gogglebox star Mo to be a dab hand at guessing. However, when he wasn’t, they rushed to Twitter to poke fun at the Masked Singer judge.

“Trying to cheer on @MoTheComedian on catchphrase but you’re making it hard man, you were missing easy ones brother! How did you not get nuts and bolts!? (sic)” said one fan.

Another, exasperated, tweeted in caps: “IT’S NUTS AND BOLTS. NUTS AND BOLTS! NUTS AND BOLTS!”

