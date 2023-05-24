OPINION: Why Maryland on ITV was a masterclass in television drama

The ending of ITV’s Maryland has left many viewers calling for more (in between sobs), and I’m in total agreement with them…

Suranne Jones’ latest series was a masterclass in television drama, and had me gripped throughout the all-too-short three episodes.

The drama followed two estranged sisters who were forced to confront their mother’s mysterious death and double life… It was brilliantly executed and, in contrast to the likes of Trigger Point and Vigil, didn’t need an over-complicated plot.

We need more dramas like Maryland on the box, and here’s why.

Suranne Jones breaks down as grieving daughter Becca in Maryland (Credit: ITV)

Maryland ending on ITV: The cast was epic

Suranne Jones and Eve Best smashed it as Becca and Rosaline in the cast of Maryland on ITV. I couldn’t take my eyes off them both for the entire three hours. I’m pretty sure I speak for many when I say that the women were simply superb.

The relationship between the sisters was believable, searingly honest, and relatable. And actresses Suranne and Eve nailed their performances.

Not to mention the understated supporting cast, who quietly aced every scene. George Costigan, Hugh Quarshie, Dean Lennox Kelly, and Stockard Channing all shone in their respective roles.

We’re being spoilt with casts like these…

Understandably, viewers were quick to heap praise on leading actresses Suranne Jones and Eve Best. One wrote: “Watching #Maryland on @ITVX and every time I watch a show with @SuranneJonesUK in it, I fall in love with her acting talent even more!

“The story is more about sibling relationships than it is about how the mother died and this needs telling.”

We couldn’t agree more! Another said: “Suranne and Eve are just perfection together, battling one another for their mother’s affection.”

A third added: “Maryland – what an amazing show, what a script… Full of humour and depth… Eve and Suranne are outstanding.”

“I’m gripped with every scene Suranne and Eve share,” said another. “They seriously need to work together again #Maryland.”

The plot of Maryland was beautifully understated

Maryland opened like a thriller, when the dead body of Mary was discovered on a beach on the Isle of Man. But this was anything but. The series didn’t need to pull out twisty-turny adrenaline shockers every five minutes.

Far from it, in fact. The drama centred around estranged sisters Becca and Rosaline, who were forced to put their differences aside to investigate their mother’s mysterious death.

They thought their mum was on holiday in Wales with her friend Maureen, but discover she was actually living a secret double life. Actually not that preposterous, as unbelievably some people do this in real life!

The grief-stricken siblings fly to the island to begin the repatriation process. While there, the sisters began to unravel their mum’s true identity, while us viewers started to understand the complex relationship between the women. This is ordinary, everyday drama.

Maryland’s greatest strength lies in the dynamics between the sisters. It’s a credible, often heartbreaking, look at the obstacles that can sometimes squeeze between families, and seem impossible to surmount.

Suranne Jones, who dreamt up the original idea for the drama, has explained that the very simple premise was: “How well do you really know your family?”

She also revealed that she wanted a female-led drama, with “real” characters. She said: “It was important to have prominent characters that were in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s. These people have lived, they have experience and I think people forget that.”

Suranne Jones and Eve Best starred in gripping drama Maryland (Credit: ITV)

The Maryland ending had me sobbing

Crucially, Becca and Rosaline’s mum Mary was trying to escape a marriage in which her husband didn’t listen to her. He didn’t know what music she liked, took her for granted, and didn’t make her feel loved. And then her daughter seemed to be following in her footsteps..

Forget bombs and serial killers, everyday relationships between family are where the real drama is at. And ITV desperately need to make more character-based, life-affirming series like Maryland. I was sobbing at the end (and throughout). And it’s pretty rare to care that much about fictional characters. But these felt so real.

What did viewers think of the Maryland ending on ITV?

Although some viewers accused the series of being slow, thousands of others disagreed. One said: “Really enjoyed Maryland tonight. Character based drama rather than the usual crap.”

Another said: “Maryland is such a beautiful series about grieving, secrets, sisterhood. We really need more series like this!”

A third wrote: “Maryland on #ITV is a bloody brilliant drama!”

“Really enjoying this series, said one more. “Well written, and well acted. A quality drama, without the need for, cops or murderers.”

Maryland is currently available to watch on ITVX.

