Mary Berry shares four new recipes in her BBC Two series Love to Cook – but where can you find her Nordic loaf recipe?

The ridiculously loveable chef leaves her comfort zone in the second episode of the series.

She searches for new ingredients and fresh ideas.

On her journey, she tries a vegan substitute for pulled pork, and samples Nigerian cuisine for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know about episode two of Mary Berry: Love to Cook, and where to find her recipe for Nordic loaf.

Mary Berry shows off her Nordic Seed and Nut Loaf – but what’s the recipe? (Credit: BBC Two)

Mary Berry Nordic loaf recipe – where can I find it?

Mary Berry bakes a tasty-looking seed and nut Nordic loaf in episode two of Love to Cook on BBC Two.

The fairy godmother of the kitchen, who is an amazing 86, makes the delicious bread to share, which is inspired by Northern countries.

This gluten-free, nourishing and seed-packed bread from Mary Berry pairs perfectly with smoked salmon and charcuterie.

Ingredients include soft dried dates, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, pecan nuts, sesame seeds and chia seeds.

Viewers can find the recipe on Happy Foodie here.

All recipes from Mary Berry: Love to Cook are also available on the BBC Food website after transmission.

Of course, all of her recipes are available in the accompanying cookery book of the same name, Mary Berry: Love to Cook.

Mary Berry fried miso prawns with coriander recipe

In episode two of Mary Berry: Love to Cook on BBC Two, the famous cook also makes prawns fried in white miso paste and served with coriander.

This recipe for prawns stir-fried in a miso marinade from Mary Berry couldn’t be easier to make and serves up some serious flavour.

Japanese miso gives these prawns a wonderful flavour.

Again, the recipe is available on Happy Foodie and will appear on the BBC Food website after the show airs.

Mary also makes roasted duck legs with white miso – an ingredient she admits she’s become obsessed with!

Mary Berry rustles up some miso prawns in episode two of Love to Cook (Credit: BBC Two)

Nordic loaf – Mary Berry: Love to Cook episode two on BBC Two

In the second of six episodes, Mary proves that you are never too old to try new things.

In her search for new tastes and flavours, she experiences mochi – sticky Japanese sweet rice cakes.

She also shares four recipes that are new to her repertoire, including a Nordic seeded loaf rich with fruit and honey.

Among the recipes she cooks are prawns fried in white miso paste, and roasted duck.

Mary experiments with her new favourite ingredient – fermented soya bean, better known to some as white miso paste.

She also gives a delicious twist to a much loved classic.

Finally, the cookery matriarch goes out and about around the country to meet food heroes and innovators.

She gamely tries jack fruit, tofu “scrambled eggs” (which remind her of wartime powdered egg), Japanese mochi and some Nigerian cuisine.

Mary Berry: Love to Cook episode two airs on Thursday November 18 2021 at 8pm on BBC Two.

