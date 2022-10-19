Martin Lewis supported by fans as he admits he has ‘bits to learn’ over format of new series

Martin Lewis has revealed he’s got some ‘bits to learn’ following the format of his new show.

The TV star hosted a special edition of his Money Show as millions of Brits begin to panic over the prospect of rising energy bills.

Martin and co-host Angelica Bell are fronting the series, which accommodates live questions from concerned members of the public.

However, instead of it being 30 minutes, the show aired for an hour.

After the first live show aired last night, Martin took to Twitter to share his worries about the change in format.

“Just leaving the studio to head home,” wrote Martin. Hope you enjoyed the show.”

Martin Lewis returned to his show last night with a new format (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on the return of his show

He went on to confess that the cast and crew still have some “bits” to learn to make sure the series can go off without a hitch.

He continued: “I’ve bits to learn about pacing and how much content to put into the new hour-long live format, but overall I think the team and I made a good stab at it. I hope it was useful. #MartinLewis.”

However, viewers rushed to comment and congratulate the star on a great first show.

Just leaving the studio to head home. Hope you enjoyed the show, I've bits to learn about pacing and how much content to put into the new hour long live format, but overall I think the team and I made a good stab at it. I hope it was useful. #MartinLewis — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 18, 2022

One tweeted: “Stop being so hard on yourself Martin. You’re an economic knight in shining armour for the general public. Thank you for everything you do and please please keep it up.”

“Always useful, thanks so much for actually caring about this country and the people in it, unlike our government,” gushed a second viewer.

A third commenter wrote: “You are going down in HISTORY Martin as the man who led a nation during these truly horrific miserable times. God bless you sir the nation absolutely loves you my friend. Oh and THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING.”

Fans rallied around Martin to congratulate him on his show (Credit: ITV)

Martin on Twitter

“The important thing, is you remain independent, despite exposing what this Government is doing to its population. You’re doing a fantastic job mate, cutting politics out & looking out for everyone. Keep it up. I don’t believe in Xmas, but if I did, you’d be on the card list,” replied another ITV viewer.

Meanwhile, another suggested that Martin run for government, adding: “I think it would be a good idea if you stood to be an MP in the next election. You’re probably the only person in the country that anyone trusts or believes.”

It comes after concerned fans offered their support after a cryptic tweet suggested he was having a hard time.

Martin tweeted earlier this month to say he was “struggling” to get his head together.

As a result of his tweet, numerous Twitter users thanked him for his services to the public and told him to take care of himself.

