The current series of The Martin Lewis Money Show Live came to an end last night (March 18) and its future seems to be a little up in the air.

Hosted by Martin and Angellica Bell, this series has featured 40 live episodes, saving Brits money each and every week.

However, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live doesn’t appear to have been recommissioned by ITV, if the host’s comments right at the end of the episode are anything to go by.

Martin Lewis fronted his last Money Show Live for a while last night (Credit: ITV)

What did Martin Lewis say about The Money Show Live?

Signing off, Martin said: “I hope the series has helped you save money.

“We’re back with a one-off travel special in May.

“After that it’s up to ITV. Join me on social media, I’ll keep you updated.”

Read more: Martin Lewis helps viewer recover thousands in lost pension funds

True to his word, Martin did indeed head straight over to his social media.

Posting on Twitter, he said he couldn’t believe the series was over.

“Wow. Can’t believe the @itvmlshow series is over.

“We’ve done 40 live shows in the last year, since that first emergency COVID special.

“Here’s hoping ITV want us back.”

Martin added his thanks to the production team and crew and his co-host Angellica.

Wow. Can’t believe the @itvmlshow series is over. We’ve done 40 live shows in the last year, since that 1st emergency Covid special. Here’s hoping ITV want us back. I do hope you enjoyed it. Thanks to the brilliant production team & crew & @angellicabell#MartinLewis — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) March 18, 2021

How did viewers react to the news?

One avid fan of the show replied to Martin’s tweet and pleaded with ITV to commission another series.

They said: “Come on @ITV we need #MartinLewis for advice and how to save.”

Another added their hopes for a new series.

“It’s a certainty that ITV will want to commission another series. Your show has never been more relevant than in these difficult times. First class presenters, both of you,” they praised.

Read more: Martin Lewis puzzled as Phillip Schofield accuses him of swearing on This Morning

“Don’t understand how you are not commissioned for at least 52 weeks a year! The nation needs you!!!” declared another.

Another called for Martin to get a knighthood as thanks for all the help he’s given viewers when it comes to saving money.

ITV would be mad to not have you back on.

“Love your show ….here’s hoping you both will be back soon. Think you should get a knighthood for what you have done for us all over the past year,” they said.

“@ITV @itvMLshow can’t you see the demand for Martin having a permanent weekly show, ideally an hour slot so he doesn’t have to rush?” another asked the channel.

“I for one and I’m sure millions of others will be disappointed if you don’t get another series. Should be a permanent fixture,” said another.

“They should not have taken you off,” slammed another.

“ITV would be mad not to have you back on,” another concluded.

Viewers are desperate for Angellica and Martin to return (Credit: ITV)

Did Martin say anything else?

It seems Martin has his “fingers crossed” for a new series.

Earlier today he tweeted about last night’s viewing figures.

He said: “Just got the ratings for last night’s @itvmlshow series finale. A whopping 2.8m (15% share).

“Didn’t quite win slot, pipped by the Masterchef juggernaut (3m), but great & nearly 2x what show in our slot did year before.

“Fingers crossed enough to get recommission,” he said.

Would you like to see the show return? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.