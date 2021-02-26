Martin Lewis fronted the 100th episode of his Money Show last night (February 25) and he most certainly did it with a bang.

The Money Saving Expert revealed a “lost pensions” hack that could help Brits to recover “hundreds of thousands” of pounds.

It all started when a viewer called Gary emailed the show to ask about tracing pensions from previous employers.

Martin Lewis revealed the ‘lost pensions’ hack on the Money Show last night (Credit: ITV)

What did Martin Lewis say about the ‘lost pensions’?

Co-host Angellica Bell read out the email.

Read more: Martin Lewis’ childhood tragedy revealed and how it shaped him as a man

Gary asked: “Is there any way to find lost pensions that may have been done in the past but have no paperwork?”

The short answer was yes, and the long one was it could help you to boost your pension fund by “hundreds of thousands” of pounds.

How do you recover ‘lost pension’ funds?

Martin revealed that it’s really pretty simple.

All you need to do is use the government’s free Pension Tracing Service to try and track down any missing savings which you may have.

Martin Lewis you’re my hero! It’s got £40k+ in the fund which I’m transferring to my existing pension pot.

All you have to do is put in your old employer’s details and it will tell you who to contact to find out if you have a pension.

Read more: Martin Lewis puzzled as Phillip Schofield accuses him of swearing

Martin revealed: “It’s worth doing because, staggering though it is, there are some people who lose track of pensions worth tens, or even hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“So if you’re not sure it’s definitely worth checking that out.”

A viewer emailed in asking for advice (Credit: ITV)

What did Brits say about last night’s Martin Lewis Money Show?

One viewer had already used Martin’s lost pensions hack – and they said they recouped £40,000!

The woman called Martin her “hero”.

“Martin Lewis you’re my hero! I tracked down a contracted out SERPS from 1992.

“It’s got £40k+ in the fund which I’m transferring to my existing pension pot.

“It’s £40k I wouldn’t have had, thank you.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if Martin has helped save you any money.