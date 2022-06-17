Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis shared another tough health update with fans on Twitter on Friday (June 17).

The financial expert took to social media during the UK heatwave to reveal that he was headed to the dentist.

As a result, Martin also revealed that he may have to take some time off work while he recovers from the procedure.

Martin Lewis has shared a health update on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis shares health woes with fans

“Slightly dreading this pm,” tweeted the star.

“Having implant drilled into the bone of my front top tooth. Was meant to happen 6mths ago but bone graft didn’t take well so had to wait.

“It’s going be deep so not fun I’m signing off now, may bow out of media next week if face swells. Have a gud wkend [sic],” he added.

As a result, fans rushed to rally around the star

One replied: “Hope it goes well. Get well soon and thank you for everything you do to help those struggling – it’s appreciated!”

“Good luck Martin,” tweeted a second.

A third replied: “I hope all goes well”.

“Eeek! Sounds gruesome, hope it goes well,” said another.

“Best of luck – horrid at the time but worth it,” another told Martin.

Martin Lewis has had a tough time of it lately (Credit: ITV)

Martin’s had a rough time of it health-wise for the past couple of weeks.

The TV star claimed that he had a “lurgy” for three days and that he didn’t seem to be getting any better.

He tweeted: “Still got this bloomin lurgy, high temperature, hot and cold flushes and achy. Not Covid. No cough. No cold. Anyone else had something similar? (barring Mrs MSE who’s also now got it- so it’s clearly contagious). How long does it take to end I’m on day 3.”

Despite his claim that he didn’t have Covid, his followers urged him to try taking another test.

One fan wrote: “Sorry to hear you’re unwell Martin. I found the lateral flow tests unreliable. I had Covid for 3 weeks during which I had several negative tests. Maybe take another test?”

While a second added: “How do you know it’s not Covid? If you’re testing with LFTs they aren’t 100% reliable. Plenty have felt the same and got a positive result only after several days.”

