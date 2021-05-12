Martin Lewis’ Extreme Savers premieres on ITV tonight (May 12) and as Martin is known for his saving, what is he actually worth?

During the series, the 49-year-old presenter meets people who go to the extremes lengths to save money.

But how did the Money Saving Expert get into television? And when did his career start?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Martin Lewis Extreme Savers premieres on ITV tonight (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis’ Extreme Savers: How did the host start his career?

The popular presenter was born in Manchester.

He started his studies at the London School of Economics, where he read Government and Law.

Furthermore, Martin later went on to study Broadcast Journalism at Cardiff University.

After university, the star initially worked for a financial communications consultancy.

He later became a producer for the BBC Business Unit and worked on BBC Five Live.

Martin left the BBC in 1999 to move to a TV channel called Simply Money, where he first became the Money Saving Expert.

Martin started MoneySavingExpert.com in 2003 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Martin create MoneySavingExpert.com?

Meanwhile, Martin’s career as the Money Saving Expert started to take off in 2002.

He starred on Meridian Trust’s (now Public Service Broadcasting Trust) live Spotlight: Save Yourself a Fortune.

One year later, he began working on MoneySavingExpert.com from the comfort of his living room.

After launching the site, Martin was invited to appear on various TV shows.

However, he sold the website for £87 million in 2012.

He still remains editor-in-chief. His personal wealth is estimated at £125 million, according to Wikipedia.

Martin and his wife Lara Lewington (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking on the podcast Full Disclosure with James O’Brien, Martin previously admitted he isn’t driven by money.

He shared: “People say, ‘What happened when you became rich overnight?’ I didn’t, all I did was crystallise wealth into cash.

“The website was already phenomenally successful and making millions of pounds a year. So, if we’re being straight, I was already loaded, it’s not what drives me.”

Nevertheless, Martin has continued to offer financial advice to the public.

The multi-millionaire regularly appears on shows such as This Morning, Lorraine and Good Morning Britain.

And he also hosts his own ITV programme, The Martin Lewis Money Show.

Martin Lewis’ Extreme Savers airs on ITV tonight at 8pm.

