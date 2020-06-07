Martin Lewis explains heartwarming reason for offering financial help

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has revealed he has a hidden secret talent.

He's also opened up about the touching reason for his career as a financial guru and advisor.

The financial expert regularly solves the viewers' problems on ITV's This Morning and Good Morning Britain.

Martin Lewis has been presenting his show from home (Credit: ITV)

That’s the greatest form of empowerment you’ve got in our society

In an interview for Desert Island Discs with Lauren Laverne, the 48-year-old explained his motivation to demystify finance.

Martin said how during his journalism training, fellow students questioned why he would aspire to be on shows such as This Morning.

The financial journalist explained: "The answer is quite simple because when you watch those programmes you know.

"They have their psychiatrist and their doctors and stylists and hairdressers and all of these people who make people's lives better but you can't do any of it if you don't have money."

Martin discussed his career with Lauren Laverne (Credit: ITV)

He continued: "If you want to start talking about how to truly affect people's lives, you put cash in their pocket to begin with and that's the greatest form of empowerment you've got in our society."

Martin has had an extensive career offering guidance for those with money woes, including appearing on Lorraine, Good Morning Britain and This Morning.

Martin Lewis also revealed he has a secret love of dancing (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis gets on his dancing shoes

Solving financial worries and helping get over debt isn't the only thing Martin has turned his talents to.

In his interview, he admitted: "In my 30s I got really into dancing which will surprise some people.

"And I used to go out and probably dance 15-20 hours a week, partner dancing, lifts and swings and turns and spins and I wasn't bad.

He laughed: "I had quite good feet, thank you very much!"

Do we have a future Strictly winner in our midst?

