Martin Lewis apologises to Davina McCall for mistaking her for Holly Willoughby

Martin Lewis has apologised to Davina McCall after mistaking her for Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

Davina filled in for Holly on Monday's show because the presenter was taking her three children to school for their first day back since the lockdown.

At the start of the programme, Martin told viewers what segment he was doing on the show.

Martin Lewis has apologised to Davina McCall after mistaking her for Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby replaced by Davina McCall on This Morning

However, he accidentally thought he was speaking to Phil and Holly rather than Phil and Davina.

Later in the programme, he appeared on the show again to do a phone-in on home insurance advice.

Martin apologises

The money saving expert said: "I’m sorry Davina, I called you Holly. I only had an ear piece in."

Martin said he couldn't see the hosts on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Davina forgave his blunder and said: "You couldn't see us!"

At the start of the show, Phil explained Holly's absence.

I’m sorry Davina, I called you Holly.

Phil told viewers: "Welcome to a new week on This Morning," as he looked at Davina.

Davina said: "Hi, I’m here! Holly’s doing something lovely today."

Phil explained: "Holly is taking her children to school today, they're all going back.

Holly was replaced on the programme today (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares photo with kids after missing This Morning to take them to school

"It's a staggered affair so it's quite complicated. I can imagine, quite high emotion so yeah she’s taking her kids to school as she should."

Davina admitted: "I’m very nervous but I'll just follow you, you’ve done it before so it’s okay."

Meanwhile, many viewers were loving Davina so much they wanted her to be a permanent host.

One person said on Twitter: "Can Davina be a permanent replacement for Holly please!"

Another wrote: "I really like Davina, she's full of good vibes, should be on more."

A third added: "Can @ThisisDavina be a permanent fill in for @hollywills when she’s not there, I love her."

Someone asked: "So do we prefer Davina?"

Did you miss Holly today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.