Strictly Come Dancing bosses are apparently looking to sign Professor Chris Whitty for the 2021 show.

It’s said BBC bosses are making “discreet enquiries” as to whether the Chief Medical Officer would be happy to swap his slides for the salsa and take a turn on the dance floor.

A source revealed that, after the “doom and gloom” of the past year, it would be “brilliant viewing” to get him out of his suit and into some “sparkles”.

But one person who isn’t backing the Whitty for Strictly bid is former EastEnders star Martin Kemp.

What did Martin Kemp say about Professor Chris Whitty?

Appearing on Lorraine earlier today (April 16) with former Strictly star Ranvir Singh, Martin hit out at the idea Chris could sign up for Strictly.

He said that, as much as he loves the show, appearing on it would make Chris lose all of his “credibility”.

Martin admitted: “I love the show, I think it’s one of the best shows on TV, but it’s not for me.”

Chris is top of the list, and discreet enquiries will be made over the next few weeks.

He then slammed the idea of the scientist appearing on the show.

“And to be honest with you, it shouldn’t be for Whitty as well. Because he’s just going to lose all his credibility.”

What’s been said about Whitty joining Strictly?

Well, it’s been reported that BBC execs want to land either Whitty, his deputy Jonathan Van-Tam or vaccine tsar Kate Bingham to appear on the 2021 show.

Matt Hancock’s name was also in the frame but he’s been ruled out because he’s just too busy.

Politicians have appeared on the show, with Jacqui Smith exiting the competition early on last year.

A source told The Sun: “Eighteen months ago Chris Whitty, Jonathan Van-Tam and Kate Bingham were utter unknowns. Today they’re practically household names.

“After all the doom and gloom of COVID, it would be brilliant viewing to get one of these three out of their suits and into some sparkles.

“Chris is top of the list, and discreet enquiries will be made over the next few weeks. Obviously it’s all dependent on where we are on the R rate. But landing a star of the pandemic is the goal.”

Why won’t Matt Hancock take part?

While Whitty has become something of a cult icon in recent months, the source added that the Health Secretary was also on the list for the Beeb to target.

However, his”hectic schedule” sadly “won’t allow for a weekly waltz”.

As a result, he’s been “ruled out”.

A Strictly spokesperson declined to comment on this story.

