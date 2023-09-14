Martin Kemp once opened up about a terrifying moment his son Roman almost drowned in George Michael’s pool.

Singer Martin previously revealed that his son, Roman, once almost drowned in his very famous godfather’s swimming pool.

Martin, 61, said that he “cried constantly for days” after the incident, which took place in late superstar, George Michael’s pool in the south of France.

On Sunday (September 17, 2023), a 2022 documentary about the late George will air called George Michael: Portrait of an Artist on Channel 4.

What happened to Roman Kemp in the pool?

Writing in his autobiography It’s A Love Story – penned with wife Shirlie – the former Spandau Ballet star recalled the terrifying incident.

“There were ten of us around the pool, in George’s house in St Tropez, keeping an eye and an ear out,” he wrote. “Just as I allowed myself to nod off I suddenly found myself sitting bolt upright.

“I hadn’t heard a sound or seen a splash, but when I looked at the pool I realised Roman was under the water, not moving.”

Martin was “devastated”

Martin then said he jumped in but thankfully Roman had only been under for a “couple of seconds”.

“Amazingly, he was fine,” he said. “I was devastated. For the next couple of days, I found myself crying almost constantly. I couldn’t stop thinking about what could have happened and the consequences if I’d been too late.”

How did Roman refer to godfather George?

For Roman – now 30 – he remembers his godfather George with fondness.

During his appearance on I’m A Celebrity in 2019, Roman revealed that he called George, ‘Uncle’.

“He was an amazing guy. He was my uncle. You’d see him at dinners, Christmas, the lot,” he said on the show. “It is really nice that all the memories I gave are so nice, going on holidays, and having my parents compete with Christmas presents.

“One year, I must have been four or five and my dad bought me a bike, a Raleigh bike. I remember George came round to the house and brought in my present and he’d gone to Harrods and bought one of those electric cars but not just that, it was a batmobile. I’ve still got it.”

George Michael: Portrait of an Artist airs Sunday (September 17) from 9pm on Channel 4.

