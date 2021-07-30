Does Martin Freeman have a girlfriend since he split from wife Amanda Abbington?

Martin Freeman is one of the UK’s best known actors both on stage and screen, and after his personal life took a hit a few years he’s happy with a new girlfriend.

The 49-year-old has appeared in a huge range of roles over the past 20 years and has TV shows and films such as The Office, Sherlock, The Hobbit, Love Actually and Black Panther on his acting CV.

Martin Freeman has appeared in numerous TV shows and films since the 90s (SplashNews)

The British actor was born in 1971 in Aldershot in Hampshire and has remained in the UK for most of his career – although his various film projects have taken him all over the world.

Is Martin Freeman married? How many children does he have?

Martin Freeman was with wife Amanda Abbington from 2000-2016.

The couple originally met on the set of TV film Men Only in 2000 and went on to appear in numerous productions together including Sherlock, Swinging with the Finkels, The Debt, The Robinsons, and The All Together.

They announced their separation in December 2016.

Martin Freeman and wife Amanda Abbington split in 2016 (SplashNews)

Speaking about the split later with Radio Times, the actor said he will “always love” Amanda.

“We’re very friendly and it’s all lovely and cool. Yes, we’ve not been together for a while…” he explained.

“I’m all right, yes. I mean, we’re honest to God doing it [separating] in about as civilised a manner as I’ve ever heard of, you know.

“I love Amanda’s work [and] I think she’s brilliant as an actor and she’s brilliant as a woman and, yes, I love her. I will always love Amanda, but, yes, we’re… you know, that’s what’s happened.”

The couple share two children together – son Joe, who is 14, and daughter Grace, who is 12.

Martin previously shared a home with his then wife Amanda in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. The actor is now based in the Belsize Park area of London.

Martin Freeman has found love again with new girlfriend

Since splitting from wife Amanda in 2016, Martin has been linked to 28-year-old actress and writer Rachel Mariam.

Although Martin isn’t on social media, girlfriend Rachel regularly posts snaps of the couple together, attending screenings and getting brunch together.

In one post, the actress jokes that the couple are “two short people”.

French actress Rachel had a small role in BBC’s Normal People. She’s appears in the new series of Aisling Bea’s This Way Up, currently airing on Channel 4.

She studied Theatre & Filmmaking at the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, before moving to London in 2018.

Martin Freeman’s net Worth

Appearing in many Hollywood blockbusters and big TV dramas since his acting career began in the 90s means Martin has had plenty of time to build up his wealth.

The Sun reported in 2020 that Martin has a net worth of around £12 million, with the actor raking in around £2 million a year from his various projects.

The actor recently appeared in a new series of Sky One’s Breeders, where he plays over-stressed parent Paul and he has plenty of other work coming up.

He’s set to reprise the role of the Marvel Universe’s Everett K. Ross in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He previously made an appearance as the American government employee in the first Black Panther film, as well as in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

How tall is Martin Freeman?

As his girlfriend alluded to, Martin isn’t the tallest of men – he’s estimated to be 5′ 6″. There’s an awful lot of talent packed into the average-sized man!

