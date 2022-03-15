Martin Compston makes shock admission about Line of Duty ending

Martin Compston has revealed he was “desperate” for the most recent series of Line Of Duty to end.

The 37-year-old Scottish actor is best known for playing DS Steve Arnott in the BBC One police drama.

Speaking on Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Martin opened up on the pressures of appearing on the show.

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has opened up on the pressures of the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Our House ending explained: Last episode left us with so many unanswered questions!

Martin Compston discusses Line of Duty

The show’s sixth series proved to be a huge hit with Line of Duty fans.

However, Martin admitted that the build up to the final episode became “too much”.

He explained: “It started during the end of lockdown, I think there was two episodes in lockdown, but the build up was just too much.

I was desperate for it to end.

“By that point we had everybody hooked which was great but by the last episode I was desperate for it to end. It was too much. It is intense.”

Going on to speak about his ITV series Our House, Martin continued: “And when it is a returning show like that… which is why I am so chuffed about Our House coming out.

“Our House is proper cliffhangers as well… we are on four consecutive nights so it’s going to be that week, people are going to go wild and then it is going to be done.”

Martin appears on the BBC One show with co-star Vicky McClure (Credit: BBC)

Is Line of Duty returning?

Martin and the team are yet to confirm whether Line of Duty is set to return.

However, he did discuss the show’s future during a recent appearance on The One Show.

Alex Jones asked: “Is there any truth about series seven of Line of Duty?”

Read more: Martin Compston: Is Our House star married and does he have children?

Martin responded: “It’s really satisfying how much people have taken it to their hearts and that there’s so much interest in whether we’re coming back or not.

“We always take at least a year off. And then Jed decides if there’s a story or not to tell.”

In addition, he added: “He wouldn’t do it just for the sake of it. He’d only do it if he thinks it would take the story forward.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.