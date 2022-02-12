Martin Compston announces Line of Duty reunion
TV

Martin Compston confirms Line of Duty reunion with Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar

It sadly isn't for a new series, though!

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Martin Compston is set to reunite with his Line of Duty co-stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar.

It’s been almost one year since the last series of the hit crime show aired on BBC One.

Taking to Instagram today (February 12), Martin explained the real reason behind their upcoming reunion – and it doesn’t involve filming a new season!

Martin Compston confirms a Line of Duty reunion

Martin, 37, explained that he is reuniting with his co-stars for a charity event in Scotland.

As well as Vicky and Adrian, the group will also be joined by LoD writer Jed Mercurio.

Martin shared the news with fans alongside a picture of the AC12 team.

Read more: Martin Compston’s body overhaul after weight gain made him ‘totally change shape’ for role

The actor wrote: “Chuffed to bits the Line Of Duty team are coming to Inverclyde for an evening with AC12 for @ardgowan_hospice.

“Myself @vicky.mcclure and Adrian will be joined by the maestro Jed Mercurio onstage at Port Glasgow Town Hall on Saturday March 19th.”

He went on: “@gordonsmart will be firing out the questions before we open it out to the audience. Should be a belter! Tickets on sale next week hopefully see some of ya there.”

Martin Compston in Line Of Duty
Martin Compston and Vicky McClure are reuniting for a special Line of Duty event (Credit: BBC)

How did Martin’s followers respond?

Fans of the show appeared thrilled over the announcement.

Taking to the comments, one said: “What a fabulous event for a very worthy cause. You’re a true gent Martin.”

Another added: “Awesome! That’s going to be a sell out! Great for the hospice.”

A third wrote: “This is brilliant!”

You’re a true gent Martin!

A fourth shared: “Awesome! Great cause and it’d be amazing to see the three of you together especially with your real accent!”

Martin is best known for playing detective sergeant Steve Arnott on the show.

Meanwhile, it comes after Vicky failed to address rumours of an upcoming series.

Martin Compston
Martin announced the exciting news on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During a recent appearance on This Morning, Phillip Schofield asked: “I assume if the script was there and the idea from Jed [Mercurio] was there, then you would all say yes.

“You’ve said you don’t know what’s happening yet…”

Read more: Adrian Dunbar poses with adorable newborn granddaughter in tiny AC-12 outfit

However, Vicky failed to give a straight answer and dodged the question.

She responded: “Yeah and I would love to go again. It would be weird when the day does come that we may never not go again.

“Not to work AD, Martin and Jed would be weird – we’ve done it for 10 years! It’s insane really.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Adele on Graham Norton
Adele under fire for ‘ruining’ The Graham Norton Show
coronation street axe comp
After Emma Brooker’s exit, 5 more Coronation Street characters who need to go
Starstruck Olly Murs
Are Starstruck host Olly Murs and his twin brother talking again after feud? Who is his girlfriend?
Kate Garraway's Life Stories: Nadiya Hussain and her husband
Kate Garraway’s Life Stories fans all saying the same thing about Nadiya Hussain’s husband
Rose Ayling-Ellis Strictly Tour
Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in swimwear as she joins Strictly co-stars for hot tub ride
The Teacher star Sheridan Smith
OPINION: Sheridan Smith unravelled – Why do TV audiences love the actress so much?