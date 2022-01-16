Martin Clunes’ weight loss journey after health scare prompted him to shed the pounds

Viewers of ITV’s Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific can’t help but be amazed by the stunning views captured for telly. But among such captivating footage, have you noticed that Martin himself looks trimmer than he once was, and has undergone some weight loss?

However, Martin dropping a few pounds is not a new aspect of his life.

Indeed, the Doc Martin star has spoken more than once over the last decade about how he has slimmed down.

Star meets Chief Jimmy Namry of Vanuatu in the second episode of Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific (Credit: ITV)

How did Martin Clunes achieve his weight loss?

According to reports, Men Behaving Badly star Martin, 60, followed a particular diet to shape up.

He apparently turned to the 5:2 diet in 2012 after feeling lethargic due to his weight.

5:2 involves fasting for two days out of seven and eating normally for the rest of the week.

He reflected in 2017: “I was fat – and while I was getting heavy, I had tired knees and stuff.

“So I thought I’d try that diet and the weight came off. I lost about three stone in as many months. It’s great – and it’s supposed to be good for cholesterol, too.”

Martin reportedly now follows the 6:1 diet.

Martin Clunes appears in good shape for a man of his age following his reported weight loss as he explores the Pacfic Islands (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘Clothes had to be remade’

Around a year after adopting the 5:2, Martin suffered from an illness that saw him lose a dramatic amount of weight.

I lost about three stone in as many months.

Indeed, the wardrobe department apparently had to adjust his character’s costumes after he dropped several pounds in rapid fashion.

He recalled to the Radio Times: “I had a virus and lost a stone. They had to remake my wardrobe to fit.”

Martin didn’t enjoy being close to the cliff edge! (Credit: ITV Hub)

What happens in the second episode of Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific?

The second episode of the three-part series sees Martin travel to the Republic of Vanuatu, in an area where many islands formed of violent volcanic eruptions.

He climbs to the crater of Mount Yasur, one of the world’s most active volcanos, and meets Chief Jimmy Namry who lives in a tribal village just a hundred feet below.

Martin also meet the elders of the remote village of Yakel. They believe Prince Philip was their god.

Martin says: “Before I came out here I thought that Fiji was one island, I thought that Tonga was one island, and I’d never even heard of Vanuatu.

“What I’ve found really exciting is, they’re all very different and they’re all very much alive in the modern world.

“But they’re all completely in touch with their cultures and their traditions, and those are based on real things like having enough to eat, having a shelter, being in touch with the mountain and the volcano – and I really like that.”

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific airs on ITV on Sunday January 16 at 10.15pm.

