Martin Clunes stars in a new travel series tonight, My Travels and Other Animals, on ITV.

But away from his TV work, who is Martin married to and does he have any children?

Martin has been married to his wife, Philippa Braithwaite, since 1997.

The perfect couple also share a daughter, Emily, who was born two years after they got married.

Martin Clunes and his wife married in 1997 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Where did Martin Clunes and his wife meet?

Both Martin and Philippa had previously been married before they met.

From 1990-1997 Martin was married to his first wife, actress Lucy Aston.

The actor once opened up about when he decided to pop the question to his wife.

Just like when they met, it also happened while he was on the job.

“I was doing a holiday programme, I wish they’d come back, they were just great,” he said on This Morning.

“And they’d agreed to fly Philippa out, and I’d done San Francisco and Hawaii on the same trip and she came out at the end of the Hawaii shoot.

“It was the longest we’d been apart, and I missed her so much that I proposed, while she was really jet-lagged and in such a strange place.”

The happy couple then returned to the same hotel 23 years later.

The pair live a quiet life together in the countryside (Credit: YouTube)

They now enjoy a quiet life together in Beaminster, Dorset. They own an array of animals including cattle and at least six horses.

Martin has previously confessed he’d be lost without his wife in his life.

He told The Mirror: “I’m on my own with the animals – well, I tend to turn a bit feral.

“All I know is that I’m happiest when Philippa is by my side. We usually cook together.

“When we have a roast on a Sunday, for instance, I’m the one in charge of the meat and the gravy!”

What does Martin Clunes’ wife do?

Philippa Braithwaite, 57, was born on March 29, 1964.

She is a film and TV producer that has worked for almost three decades in the business.

Philippa often works on the same projects as her husband, including Manhunt and Doc Martin.

She famously worked on Gwyneth Paltrow movie Sliding Doors in 1998.

Her work has been critically acclaimed, and she was once crowned Producer of the Year.

She has also been nominated for a BAFTA and a British Independent Film Award.

