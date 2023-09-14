Martin Clunes makes TV comeback: ‘It couldn’t be more different to Doc Martin’

Martin Clunes is set to make his TV comeback with a new ITV drama, it has been announced.

The new six-part drama “couldn’t be more different to Doc Martin”, the 61-year-old star has revealed.

Martin Clunes set for TV comeback with ‘dark’ new ITV drama

Doc Martin star Martin is making a comeback to our screens! He’ll be starring in a new drama that “couldn’t be more different” from his old show.

The 61-year-old will be fronting a new six-part drama, Out There, which will be airing on ITV.

“The drama will depict the stealthy, surreptitious invasion of the land our farmer cherishes, with devastating consequences, as his livelihood, homestead and family life are threatened by local county lines drugs dealers, essentially urban gangs using the British countryside as a field of operations, moving drugs and money between their inner-city hubs and provincial areas,” ITV has said.

Martin plays the role of Nathan Williams, a man who runs a farm, who is grieving following the death of his wife two years prior.

However, his son, Johnny (played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis) is involved in gangs. This then leads to Nathan having to embark on a personal journey that will “take him out of his comfort zone”.

Martin Clunes talks new ITV drama

Martin was quick to differentiate between Doc Martin and his new show.

“I’m very happy to be working with Marc Evans and Ed Whitmore again after the success of Manhunt,” he said.

“Out There couldn’t be more different from Doc Martin. It’s pretty dark, but definitely a story worth telling, he then added.”

ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill, said: “Out There is a brilliantly compelling drama, from the team behind Manhunt, where county lines become very real for a father and son already dealing with the modern challenges of running a farm.

“Martin Clunes is wonderful as Nathan, in a drama full of surprises, as he tries to navigate the best way to save his son, in a world he doesn’t understand,” she then added.

More info on Out There

Ed Whitmore, the writer, said: “I’ve always been fascinated by the notion of things being hidden in plain sight and the way in which different social worlds can co-exist cheek-by-jowl until, one day, they collide.

“The fundamental premise of Out There – a widowed farmer who discovers that his son has fallen foul of county lines – immediately spoke to me as a story I wanted to tell,” he then said.

Filming of the new series is currently taking place in Wales.

Out There will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX.

