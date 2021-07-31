Marti Pellow interview with James Martin on Saturday Morning was originally pulled by ITV

Marti Pellow fans have been going wild today following his appearance on a repeat of Saturday Morning with James Martin.

The former Wet Wet Wet singer gave a charming interview as he chatted with James over fried fish – and he even persuaded the chef to play guitar alongside a performance next time he appears on the show.

But earlier this year Marti fans were furious when this planned appearance was put back as the ITV show was pulled due to Prince Philip’s death.

The Duke of Edinburgh‘s passing was announced on April 9 – and TV channels quickly pulled all regular programming.

The following Saturday morning was the same, with back-to-back coverage of the Duke’s death on BBC One and ITV.

James Martin fans were unimpressed his Saturday Morning show was pulled (Credit: ITV)

What did James Martin fans say about Saturday Morning being pulled?

It’s safe to say that, while James Martin fans were sad about Prince Philip’s death, they were pretty annoyed the cooking show has been cancelled.

James had promised on Twitter that it was a cracking show, with Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow among the guests on the pre-recorded show.

Read more: Phillip Schofield told off by his mum for behaviour towards James Martin

And, after discovering that James’s show had been pulled, die-hard fans reacted.

“I just want to watch James Martin make nice food on a Saturday morning is that too much to ask?” tweeted one fan.

“I know a man’s died but cancelling James Martin’s Saturday Morning is beyond ridiculous,” said another.

“Bloody annoyed it’s not on. Just so ITV can keep showing the same footage and pointless interviews about the duke,” said a third.

“Cancelling James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen is a step too far,” said another.

Tomorrow’s show is a real treat! @jamesmartinchef is joined by singer @martiofficial, who also performs🎤! @garethwardchef and @dipnaanand are behind the stoves and there are delicious recipes for mussels, sole goujons, chocolate fondant and smoked haddock omelette. 9.30am @ITV pic.twitter.com/CcFr7LMJmo — Sat_James Martin (@sat_jamesmartin) April 9, 2021

‘News has taken over the world’

Others were a little more harsh.

“ITV can [bleep] off James Martin Saturday Kitchen cancelled for a whole morning of Prince Philip,” one declared.

“Just wanted to watch James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen but no, the news has taken over the world,” said another.

Read more: James Martin marks TV milestone with heartfelt message

“Oh come on…..enough is enough. RIP and all that but this is ridiculous. I’m missing James Martin,” declared another.

My Saturday morning is not the relaxing ease into the day that I usually have.

“There’s no James Martin!!!” exclaimed another.

They added: “My Saturday morning is not the relaxing ease into the day that I usually have.

“And all because the corporate broadcasting system is compelled to go OTT when someone in a particular family dies.”

“I mean, no James Martin this morning! WTF?” asked another.

“Saturday isn’t Saturday without James Martin,” another declared.

Marti Pellow was due to appear on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

When did the show air?

The panic was over nothing, really, as the show did air on Sunday April 11, at 9.30am on ITV.

And Marti Pellow fans got chance to watch the chat repeated again today.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you thought of the Marti Pellow and James Martin banter.