Married At First Sight viewers were fuming last night as they branded bride Michelle’s sister Kat “selfish”.

During Tuesday (October 20) evening’s episode of the popular Channel 4 series, newlyweds Owen and Michelle prepared to move in with each other.

Married At First Sight couple Owen and Michelle moved in with each other (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened with Michelle and Owen on Married At First Sight?

Owen said: “Michelle’s awesome, we’ve only known each other for a week, it’s changed how much I miss her. I can’t wait for this Sunday to come, to get moved in together and I can spend my time with my wife again.”

Michelle admitted: “I’ve never lived with a partner before and I’m a little bit scared.”

Married At First Sight’s Michelle weighed up moving to Sheffield with Owen (Credit: Channel 4)

They initially set up in Brighton, to be close to the school where Michelle works.

Unfortunately at that point, the coronavirus pandemic restrictions kicked in. However, the couple decided to self-isolate together, moving from Brighton to a more spacious home in Horsham, West Sussex.

Later in the episode, Michelle weighed up the idea of moving to Sheffield with Owen.

Married At First Sight viewers were fuming at Michelle’s sister Kat (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Michelle’s sister Kat say?

She spoke to her sister in Hastings about it and Kat branded it “ridiculous”.

Kat said: “So you’re going up to Sheffield, moving in with someone who you’ve literally known for a month. That… are you joking? That’s ridiculous.”

“Little bit of an exaggeration,” Michelle argued.

Kat continued: “It’s lovely, but it’s also ridiculous. It’s ludicrous behaviour. If I was to do that, you’d be like what the hell are you doing?”

But Michelle stuck to her guns, saying: “I married him! The situation is completely different.”

It’s ludicrous behaviour. If I was to do that, you’d be like what the hell are you doing?

And in the preview for next week’s episode, Michelle’s sister was again seen having a go at her for contemplating moving away with her new man – despite the fact he is her husband.

“It’s completely selfish,” she said. “She’s just going up North with someone I don’t know!”

Michelle argued: “If I didn’t leave my friends behind, Owen has to leave his entire life behind.”

Some Channel 4 viewers branded her comments ‘selfish’ (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Married At First Sight viewers react to Michelle’s sister?

On Twitter, viewers slammed Michelle’s sister, claiming that she herself was being selfish, not Michelle.

One tweeted: “Michelle’s sister, how selfish are you? They’re married. Ffs #MarriedAtFirstSightuk.”

Another said: “#MarriedAtFirstSightUK. Hope Owen and Michelle make it and ignore her selfish sister.”

A third wrote: “That moany sister again – back next week! #MarriedAtFirstSightuk.”

Someone else said: “Michelle’s sister. Get over yourself love! #mowen #MarriedAtFirstSightuk.”

“This sister need to pull her neck in,” fumed a fifth, adding: “Support her for god’s sake #MarriedAtFirstSightuk.”

