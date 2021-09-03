Married At First Sight UK viewers were left cringing last night (September 2), as Franky delivered an awkward speech to wife Marilyse.

The couple appeared to hit it off after meeting for the first time on their wedding day on the E4 show.

However, viewers weren’t as convinced during their reception ceremony.

Frankie failed to impress Married At First Sight fans with his wedding speech (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK: What happened on Franky and Marilyse’s wedding day?

Franky, 47, and Marilyse, 35, both joined MAFS UK after failed relationships.

Fitness coach Franky had previously been married, however it ended after the relationship turned “volatile”.

Meanwhile, Marilyse welcomed two sons with her former partner.

Before getting married, Marilyse said: “I would love to go through to the experiment to the very end and still be with the guy.

“That is what I want to happen and what I expect to happen. I will be a bit disappointed if it doesn’t happen, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Thankfully, the mum-of-two appeared thrilled as she met Franky at the alter.

Franky gave viewers ‘bad vibes’ as he tied the knot to Marilyse (Credit: E4)

But during their reception, the ex-soldier went on to give an awkward speech.

He began by saying it last time he was going to be able to speak without being interrupted by his wife.

Franky then joked: “I’ll thank you in advance that you’re going to get up on our honeymoon and make me breakfast.

“I like my eggs runny!”

However, their wedding guests failed to react to the gag as Marilyse awkwardly smiled.

And viewers seemingly agreed.

Franky is making me cringe SO bad! That speech… 🙈😂 #MarriedAtFirstSightuk — Bex Charlotte (@bexycharlotte) September 2, 2021

#MAFSUK Anyone else think Frankie is a walking red flag? That speech?! — smartesthorse (@smartesthorse) September 3, 2021

Love that Franky isn't even smart enough to mask his misogyny for a full 24 hours Your speech isn't even funny mate#MAFSUK #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightuk #MarriedAtFirstSight — Jessica Lea (@JesscaLea) September 2, 2021

I get bad vibes from franky #MarriedAtFirstSightuk — Reggie’s slave 💙 (@kellsley) September 3, 2021

Franky ‘cringes’ MAFS UK viewers

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Franky’s breakfast, runny egg, speech comment, went down like a lead balloon. Awks #MAFSUK.”

Another added: “Franky drop the mic and sit down. Wtf was that speech???”

A third wrote: “Worst speech ever. I’m crawling out of my own skin.”

Anyone else thinking Franky is a walking red flag?

A fourth added: “Marilyse, RUN, NOW, getting such bad vibes…”

However, one defended the couple’s wedding day.

They said: “Franky and Marilyse’s wedding has been my favourite so far. I really hope they’re good together.”

