Married At First Sight UK – ‘all hell breaks loose’ on new season 7 with shocking twist

Married At First Sight UK is heading back to TV screens soon with season 7 – and the new series promises to be just as controversial as its Aussie counterpart.

Taking its lead from the Australian version, for the first time, the British show will see two couples gatecrash the series halfway through.

This tactic has caused chaos on MAFSA.

Married At First Sight UK will follow in the chaotic footsteps of Married At First Sight Australia (Credit: E4)

A source told The Sun: “Bosses loved how much drama it caused on the Australian show and decided this was the perfect time to bring this twist into the UK version.

“All hell breaks loose when the new couples come into the show. It was a complete surprise for the other brides and grooms and to say they weren’t happy about the blindside is an understatement.

“Some stuff goes down that will make for seriously explosive TV and fans across the country will be talking about the scandals that come out of this genius twist.”

A spokesperson for the E4 series confirmed the ‘intruder couples’ will be part of season 7, explaining: “This year, halfway through the process, two new ‘Intruder’ couples will marry, go on honeymoon and be introduced to the experiment.

“But will the current eight couples welcome them with open arms, or will the shock of their arrival leave the group reeling?”

When is Married At First Sight UK back?

No date has been confirmed yet for Married At First Sight UK season 7, but it is expected to start on E4 later in the summer.

Season 7 will feature two same-sex couples including, for the first time, a lesbian couple.

Relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul Brunson and Charlene Douglas will return to pair up the strangers who walk down the aisle before meeting for the first time.

Which couples from last series are still together?

Adam and Tayah got engaged at the end of the series and are still very much together – and are expecting their first child together!

Daniel and Matt were Married At First Sight UK’s first LGBTQ+ couple (Credit: Channel 4)

Matt and Dan are also still a couple.

