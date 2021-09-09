OPINION: ‘It’s about time MAFS UK star Megan stops putting Bob down – he deserves better!’

Married At First Sight UK has gripped viewers since starting again on E4 last week.

So far, the series has provided blossoming romances, nightmare matches and a very angry Geordie.

But as the group enjoyed their first dinner party last night (September 8), it was Megan Wolfe’s attitude towards Bob Voysey that really rattled me!

Married At First Sight UK couple Megan and Bob at the dinner party (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK: So, what happened on last night’s show?

On Wednesday, viewers watched on as the group reunited for their first dinner party together.

Megan and Bob previously tied the knot during the show’s first episode.

But despite initially hitting it off, cracks began to show on their honeymoon.

Read more: Married at First Sight UK: Josh and Amy hit the rocks on honeymoon in explosive trailer

Megan soon pointed out that Bob was too extroverted for her liking.

Plus, she even compared him to a child.

And things didn’t get any better during the tense dinner party.

Megan grilled the other women on their marriages (Credit: E4)

The couple were the first duo to arrive at the venue, with tensions running high.

As the other couples started to arrive, Megan soon realised that her and Bob weren’t a match.

The bride immediately started comparing their romance to the other couples.

Read more: Married At First Sight UK: Morag criticised as she ‘belittles’ husband Luke



She also made it clear that her and Bob were just friends, complaining to the group: “He just [bleeps] me off sometimes.”

In addition, Megan then told the girls: “He’s like a child, I’m so gutted.”

But as she later broke down in tears, Bob was there to comfort her.

The bride broke down in tears as she discussed her failed relationship (Credit: E4)

Meghan should stop putting Bob down!

While it’s never nice to see someone cry on television, Megan was far from considerate about Bob’s feelings.

It’s pretty obvious the pair aren’t the perfect match, but did she really have to make so many digs at him?

Plus, Bob was trying SO hard to make the relationship work – even on a friendship level.

Read more: MAFS UK: Eight other most scandalous reality TV boot-offs as Nikita is kicked off the show

Bless him, he even told her how stunning she looked during the dinner.

As well as her digs, I also feel that her constant questions to the other contestants was totally unnecessary.

I doubt Megan would have liked it if someone else was prodding into her personal business – and bedroom antics!

Megan trying to dim Bob's shine. Talk to your man frist not the group Megan! #MarriedAtFirstSightuk — Lisa-marie Donladson (@lisamarie0164) September 9, 2021

In my opinion, she was probably hoping to find a crack in the other relationships.

And it appears I’m not the only one thinking it.

On Twitter, one viewer complained: “Megan trying to dim Bob’s shine. Talk to your man first not the group Megan! #MarriedAtFirstSightuk.”

A second agreed: “Megan is bitter about everyone being happy because she hasn’t bothered trying with Bob and I genuinely feel sorry for him #MarriedAtFirstSightuk.”

Megan trying to dim Bob’s shine!

Yes, it’s a shame Megan didn’t bag the Prince Charming she was hoping for, but there’s no need to put Bob down in the process.

I just feel that she could have handled the situation in a more mature, considerate way.

Let’s hope Megan realises that Bob is actually a decent guy, who doesn’t need to change in the slightest.

In fact, I’m sure there’s a lot of single ladies out there wanting to date him now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.