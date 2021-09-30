Married At First Sight UK groom Josh Christie has opened up on his fellow contestants, Morag Chrichton and Luke Dawson.

The 26-year-old star hasn’t had the easiest of times on the E4 dating series, after tying the knot with Amy Christophers.

But it appears that Josh and Amy aren’t the only couple to suffer.

Married At First Sight UK star Josh has admitted he ‘felt’ for Luke (Credit: E4)

Morag appeared disappointed with Luke, as they met for the first time on their wedding day.

Over the course of the experiment, the Essex girl battled to fall for the firefighter.

Meanwhile, Luke felt different and declared his love for Morag in front of the group.

In fact, he even went as far as giving up his baby dreams to please his bride.

But what does Josh make of their romance?

The model spoke exclusively to Entertainment Daily! about the complicated couple.

Luke and Morag have had their fair share of drama (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK: Josh admits he ‘felt for’ Luke

He told us: “I felt for Luke from the beginning.

“I said that early on, but I didn’t want to get involved in anyone’s business. I’m there to learn myself and I don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors.

“I tried to stay out of it, but it’s clear to see what’s happening there.”

I felt for Luke from the beginning.

It comes after Luke revealed that he was happy not to have children in the future.

He had previously expressed his hopes of becoming a father on his wedding day to Morag.

But during the couple’s final date, the firefighter had a huge change of heart.

Amy and Josh had their moments on Married At First Sight UK (Credit: E4)

Luke insisted that he wanted a partner to travel the world with, and was happy to give up his baby dreams.

He said: “For me, the biggest thing and what I asked the experts for is that I wanted to see the world.”

Speaking about babies, Luke added: “I’m ok with that not happening and that’s the truth.”

What did Josh say about Amy?

Meanwhile, Josh also discussed his own relationship with 34-year-old Amy.

He exclusively said: “Me and Amy as a couple, we’re more easy.

“I feel like a lot of the public want to relate to our circumstances because it’s a bit more realistic.”

As well as marriage, the reality series has provided plenty of challenging moments for Josh.

But what did he find the most difficult?

Josh explained: “Making myself vulnerable and having to make myself emotionally available.

“Not only that, but I always had to deal with people doubting the relationship and people putting pressure on us to be in a certain position.

“For me, that pressure was challenging because I like to stay at my own pace and stay true to myself.”

Married at First Sight UK airs Monday – Thursday nights at 9pm on E4. Catch up on the series so far on All 4.

