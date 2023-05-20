MAFS UK
Married At First Sight UK bombshell after drama-riddled Australia run

By Kimberley Bond

There’s some exciting news for Married At First Sight UK fans.

For those who haven’t seen the show, the series follows two groups of strangers.

Relationship experts assess their compatibility and arrange for them to get married, without them ever having met.

Married At First Sight UK

The show sees a series of strangers walk up the aisle (Credit: Channel 4)

Paul C Brunson and Mel Schilling look at sociological and scientific factors before coupling up hopefuls they consider a good match.

Their progress is then followed through counselling sessions and dinner parties as they choose whether they want to stay married.

Married at First Sight UK: New series confirmed

The format has been a huge hit in Australia, with the Down Under edition hugely popular over here too.

And now, Channel 4 execs are hoping the UK series will match up to its success.

The public appetite for all the drama and chaos that comes from these ‘blind’ marriages is off the scale.

Bosses have reportedly already commissioned a fourth season for Married at First Sight UK, before the third series has even finished filming.

Married at First Sight UK

Some partnerships are more successful than others (Credit: Channel 4)

“MAFS UK is a huge priority for the channel and is the biggest franchise on E4, as well as the top streaming hit for the network,” an insider told The Sun.

“It makes sense to order another series now. The public appetite for all the drama and chaos that comes from these ‘blind’ marriages is off the scale.”

Which couples are still together now?

While Married at First Sight never fails to bring lashings of drama, it has also lead to some successful partnerships.

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling, who starred in the 2021 series, have recently welcomed their first child together.

MAFS

Adam and Tayah have gone from strength to strength after the show (Credit: Channel 4)

And the upcoming third series is thought to be the longest iteration of Married at First Sight.

Metro has reported that the new helping will be its ‘longest series yet’ and could run for around eight weeks.

Move over Love Island, we have a new summertime obsession…

Married At First Sight UK returns to E4 in 2023.

