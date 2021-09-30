MAFS UK: Bitter end for Morag and Luke after explosive outburst on reunion show?

Married At First Sight UK couple Morag and Luke may be in for a very bitter end, after clashing on the show’s reunion special.

The pair shared a complicated journey over the duration of the hit E4 reality series.

But as they appear together at the reunion next week, tensions are obviously high between Morag and Luke.

Married At First Sight UK stars Morag and Luke clash during the show’s reunion (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK: What happened in the reunion trailer?

Morag and Luke are joined by their fellow MAFS UK stars during the reunion episode on Monday (October 4).

Some of the couples appear to be in good spirits, with Dan and Matt sharing a kiss.

Franky and Marylise also seem to be going strong, while Tayah and Adam are still smitten with one another.

Read more: MAFS UK star Josh ‘felt’ for Luke ‘from the beginning’: ‘It’s clear to see what’s happening there’

Speaking in the trailer, Tayah said: “I’ve been the most luckiest person ever.”

Adam sweetly added: “We both have!”

Unfortunately, some of the remaining couples aren’t as lucky.

The contestants come together with the experts for one last time (Credit: E4)

The trailer shows Josh and Amy, who certainly had their fair share of arguments during the experiment.

The couple are seen discussing their romance with the experts, before Josh admits: “One minute we’re good, then one minute we’re bad.”

Meanwhile, Morag screams over Luke in the next clip.

Morag and Luke come to blows

The pair tied the knot during the show’s first episode, with Morag admitting that Luke wasn’t the man she was hoping for.

Over the course of the experiment, she tried her best to make their marriage work.

But despite having little arguments with one another, Morag and Luke appear to clash at the reunion.

Tayah and Adam are stronger than ever (Credit: E4)

The two awkwardly sit in front of the group, as Morag lashes out at the firefighter.

She shouted: “I don’t even know who you are right now!”

Luke then shrugs his shoulders and pulls a face.

Read more: Are the Married At First Sight UK series six couples still together?

While it’s not known what the pair are arguing over, Megan seems shocked by the outburst.

Mel Schilling, who appears as an expert on Married At First Sight Australia, also pulls a stern expression.

But is that the end of Morag and Luke for good?

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4. The series finishes on Monday 4th October at 9pm with Married at First Sight UK: Reunion. Catch up on the series so far on All 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.