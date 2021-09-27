Married At First Sight UK couple Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling are one of the strongest couples on the E4 reality series.

The pair instantly connected on their wedding day, before quickly going to confess their love for one another on their honeymoon.

But are they even still together?

Married At First Sight UK couple Tayah and Adam instantly connected on their wedding day (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK: Are Tayah and Adam together?

Many of this year’s couples have kept their relationships under wraps since leaving the show.

However, fans are convinced Tayah and Adam are still together.

Over the course of the series, the pair have shared various photos of each other on social media.

Meanwhile, Tayah recently hinted that she’s very much still married to Adam.

The clue came after she replied to a fan on Instagram, saying: “He’s a good bloke x.”

But while Tayah didn’t give much away in the comment, fans took the message as a major clue.

The couple hit a slight rocky patch during their homestays (Credit: E4)

However, it hasn’t been completely smooth sailing for the couple.

During the homestays, Tayah didn’t appreciate Adam’s interior skills and criticised his furniture.

She even went as far as saying she “detested” his light up coffee table.

Are the MAFS UK couple having a baby?

It didn’t take long for the couple to start planning their future.

The pair quickly decided for Tayah to move to Doncaster, Adam’s hometown, to live with her beau.

However, a baby isn’t on the cards just yet.

While the couple aren’t ones to take things slowly, Tayah and Adam appear to be enjoying life as a couple.

In fact, the stunning brunette recently hit out at pregnancy rumours online.

It came after fans commented on a recent Instagram snap of Tayah wearing a tight fitted dress.

Hitting back at ‘bump’ remarks, the star said: “It’s called being a female and having a slight bump on your stomach WHICH IS NORMAL.

“This is such a damaging comment, I’m a thin person as well so you really need to check yourself before you comment such damaging things to young women.”

Tayah previously revealed on the show that she suffered a miscarriage during a past relationship.

Tayah and Adam go on their final date tonight (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK: What happens on tonight’s show?

During tonight’s episode, Tayah and Adam head off on a helicopter for their final date.

The romantic moment also marks the couple’s last week in the experiment.

But will their relationship take off after the show?

We guess only time will tell…

Married at First Sight UK airs Monday – Thursday nights at 9pm on E4. Catch up on the series so far on All 4.

