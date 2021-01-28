Married At First Sight: Matthew Bennett – the ‘ex-virgin’ – unrecognisable with new girlfriend

Married At First Sight Australia fans can’t get over how different ‘ex-virgin’ Matthew Bennett looks two years later.

He became known as the “virgin groom” during season six of the show.

Fans warmed to his values and desire to find someone to share his first experience with.

Matthew during season six of Married At First Sight (Credit: E4)

What happened to Married At First Sight contestant Matthew Bennett?

However, since the show came to an end, the 31-year-old has undergone a dramatic transformation.

The former adult virgin won viewers over on the show.

As a result of his marriage to Lauren, he ended up losing his virginity during the season.

Sadly, they later broke up.

It went downhill when Matt confessed that he wasn’t attracted to Lauren and she overheard the remark.

But he only made the confession after Lauren admitted that she “used to be a lesbian” and was only attracted to “manly men”.

With their season now airing in the UK, Matt’s transformation has shocked viewers.

Matt’s clean-shaven look from his series is now a thing of the past.

Instead, he’s got himself a new beard, new clothes and a new woman to boot.

Where is Matthew Bennett now?

Matthew is in a relationship with Annabel. She’s a tourist he fell in love with a few weeks after breaking up with Lauren.

Annabel was reportedly travelling Down Under at the time and the pair hit it off.

Things have been going so well that the happy couple celebrated two years together recently.

And Matthew told The Sun: “I know I would not be where I am today were it not for her,” he told us.

“For the very first time in my life I’m excited for what the future holds.”

