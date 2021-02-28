Married At First Sight Australia star Sam shared a message of positivity days after viewers hit out at him ahead of the series finale.

Sam’s been at the centre of drama on the reality show for weeks.

The much-maligned TV personality ended up cheating on his wife with fellow contestant, Ines.

The pair allegedly spent a night together in a Gold Coast hotel room behind their MAFSA spouses’ backs.

However, Sam later claimed producers orchestrated the ‘affair’ for ratings.

Sam left Married At First Sight Australia fans fuming (Credit: E4)

What happened on Married At First Sight Australia?

After all the drama, Elizabeth returned to the show but refused to speak to her ex.

Sam, clearly enraged by Elizabeth’s choice, decided to take his anger out during his confessionals.

Even though he was the one who cheated, Sam appeared to put all the blame on his ex-wife.

Here we go! Sam cheats but the women are crazy!

“Seeing Elizabeth walk in that room tonight was… frightening. Look at the claws. I’m getting intimidated.

“It’s like one of those dementors out of Harry Potter entering, just sucking the life out of me.”

Sam urged fans to be positive on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia: Ines Basic claims she was suicidal after show

“I’m trying to just stay out of it, but I’m sure I’ll get sucked in somehow by the dementor.”

Viewers were left baffled by Sam’s behaviour.

Here we go!!! Sam cheats but the women are crazy!!! THAT IS GASLIGHTING #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Sadie Jones💙 (@life_song18) February 26, 2021

#MAFSAustralia. Sam is a drama loving manipulative and clueless affected individual, something really off about him m bring on the payback — Happy (@unnaturallyhapi) February 26, 2021

One tweeted: “How can Sam be so mean towards Lizzie when he’s the one in the wrong?”

While another said: “Sam is a drama-loving manipulative and clueless affected individual, something really off about him. Bring on the payback!”

A third echoed that, writing: “Here we go! Sam cheats but the women are crazy!”

ED! contacted the show for comment.

Elizabeth refused to speak with her ex (Credit: E4)

What did Sam say on Instagram?

After a full episode of insulting both Elizabeth and Ines, you would think Sam might lay low.

However, he took to Instagram to encourage others to “attract” positive energy into their lives.

Read more: Sam from Married At First Sight Australia claims producers ‘staged’ affair with Ines

“Your mind is a magnet,” read the positive affirmation he shared. “If you think of a blessing, you attract a blessing.

“If you think of problems, you attract problems.”

– Married at First Sight Australia concludes on E4 on Monday (March 1)

Have you enjoyed the seLeave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.