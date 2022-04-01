Married At First Sight Australia 2022 has revealed some pretty ugly personality traits in one or two contestants.

On the E4 reality series this week, viewers were left furious with Olivia Frazer as she locked horns with rival bride Domenica Calarco.

(And Carolina Santos hasn’t behaved much better.)

But is Olivia the worst villain the Aussie show has ever seen?

Well, she’s certainly got some competition for the title!

Here’s a reminder of the show’s most notorious baddies – let’s face it, no season is complete without someone we love to hate.

Oliver Frazer tops the Married At First Sight villains list after appearing in the 2022 series (Credit: E4)

1. Olivia Frazer tops the list!

Appearing on the 2022 series, Olivia Frazer joined the experiment with groom Jackson Lonie.

While their marriage initially tugged at the heartstrings of viewers, her true colours soon began to show with the other contestants.

During one argument, Domenica smashed a glass after being riled up by Olivia.

However, Olivia’s most controversial move comes later on in the series.

And while we don’t want to give any spoilers away, her feud with Domenica takes an extremely nasty turn.

Many, many more fireworks are still to come in Married At First Sight Australia season 9!

MAFSA star Ines is one of the show’s most controversial brides (Credit: E4)

2. Ines Basic

Ines Basic caused a stir on the show’s sixth series following her rude response to new husband, Bronson Norrish.

Upon first seeing him, she said he looked “inbred” and proceeded to mock his eyebrow piercing.

Later on in the series, she was caught sexting Sam Ball, a rival contestant and part of another couple on the show.

They eventually hooked up, leaving Bronson in the dust.

Ines and Sam’s secret relationship caused a stir with Married At First Sight Australia viewers (Credit: E4)

3. Sam Ball

We couldn’t include Ines without featuring her hook-up partner Sam.

After being criticised by viewers, the hunky Aussie seemingly provided an explanation for his villain-like ways.

According to him, producers orchestrated his ‘affair’ with Ines.

Sam previously claimed on on social media: “I did what I was asked to do with all of that, I didn’t really care at the time what it looked like.

“I was in the zone. I’ve acted before in TV commercials… it was a job for me.”

Jessika was trolled following her time on MAFSA (Credit: Channel 4)

4. Jessika Power

The show’s sixth series provided plenty of controversial characters, including Jessika Power.

The Aussie caused a stir after cheating on husband Mick Gould with fellow contestant Dan Webb.

The 36-year-old joined the series midway through the experiment with his own partner, Tamara Joy.

The pair went on to enjoy a secret romance, before coming clean to their co-stars and rejoining as a new couple.

However, viewers at home were left particularly outraged over Jessika’s behaviour.

Married At First Sight Australia star Bryce came under fire after his comments to wife Melissa (Credit: E4)

5. Bryce Ruthven

Bryce Ruthven shocked viewers with his treatment of wife Melissa Rawson during the early stages of their romance.

Despite initially hitting it off, their honeymoon took a turn after Bryce began putting down his new bride.

It came after Melissa gushed over her husband, declaring that she thought Bryce was “hot” after meeting for the first time.

However, Bryce left fans furious after openly admitting Melissa wasn’t his “usual type”.

I’ll be completely honest, not 100 per cent.

At the time, he told her: “I’ll be completely honest, not 100 per cent. But definitely when I first saw you ‘not my type’ but you have got blonde hair, she’s not ugly.”

The eighth season of the show also saw the couple fall out over Bryce allegedly having a ‘secret girlfriend’.

And the drama didn’t end there, with Bryce arguing with a number of his co-stars.

Despite their rocky journey, the couple are still together and recently welcomed twin sons.

