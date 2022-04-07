Married At First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer has spoken out after being hit with death threats following her time on the show.

The 27-year-old teaching student was matched with husband, Jackson Leonie, on the E4 reality series.

But after circulating a nude photo of rival bride Domenica Calarco, Olivia has found herself at the centre of controversy.

**Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Olivia Frazer has opened up on receiving death threats following her time on Married At First Sight Australia (Credit: E4)

MAFS Australia: What happened between Olivia and Domenica?

During the series, Olivia shared a nude photo of Domenica with the other cast members.

She claimed a friend found the shot from Dominica’s private OnlyFans account and shared it with her.

Explaining her decision to expose Domenica, Olivia told Tamara Djordjevic: “Someone smashes a wine glass in your face, you Google them.”

Naturally, Domenica was furious over what her fellow bride had done.

It came after weeks of tension between the pair, with Domenica previously smashing a glass during an argument with Olivia.

Since then, Olivia has opened up on receiving death threats over her time on the show.

Olivia circulated a nude photo of rival bride Domenica (Credit: E4)

Olivia opens up on receiving death threats

Appearing on Australia radio show, KIIS 101’s Jase & Lauren in the Morning, the star discussed the trolling she’s received.

She admitted: “I’ve been getting death threats and my best friend’s been getting death threats.

“People are sending violent messages to my mum saying I should go join my (late) dad.”

I’ve been getting death threats

Meanwhile, in a separate chat on 2Day FM, Olivia revealed that she’s now jobless.

She explained: “I’ve already lost my job as a direct result of this show.”

According to Yahoo News, the star then went on to claim she was “more hated than Vladimir Putin”.

Married St First Sight Australia ‘villain’ Olivia has came under fire by viewers (Credit: E4)

She added: “I saw that petition, and it’s like – more people have signed a petition to have me arrested than to end the war in Ukraine.

“I hate that I’m the priority. That’s ridiculous.”

It isn’t the first time a MAFSA contestant has found themselves at the receiving end of a death threat.

Last year, former star Jessika Power opened up to Entertainment Daily! about the trolling she received after the show.

Revealing the worst thing a troll had said, she told us: “If you ever came to the UK I would bash you half to death and leave your bloodied and bleeding body in the street to die.”

However, Jessika added: “I just have to laugh; it is insane how crazy everyone gets over these reality shows.”

