Married At First Sight Australia star Mike Gunner has confirmed a new relationship after splitting from ex Heidi.

The 45-year-old reality show star shared images of his new love interest with fans on Instagram.

Mike and Heidi’s commitment ceremony (Credit: YouTube)

What happened to Mike and Heidi in Married At First Sight Australia?

Mike and Heidi Latcham ‘tied the knot’ in series six of the E4 reality show.

However, at one point in their relationship, Heidi wasn’t happy with the way Mike spoke to her.

The radio presenter, who was 38 when she married Mike, told her ex: “This morning I was asleep, I coughed, the cough woke me up, and I coughed about 10 times, and then you went, ‘Can you put a pillow over your mouth when you cough?”

“I’m so shocked at how you spoke to me!”

They later split after the show ended, with Heidi saying that they “didn’t share the same values”.

Mike took to Instagram to share an image with his new GF, Sonja Marcelline.

He captioned an image of the loved-up pair in a club by saying: “My girl.”

Despite the fallout between Mike and Heidi, his fans supported him with his new relationship.

One replied: “She looks nice, wish you all the best.”

Another said: “Just watching you now in the UK on Mafsa! What a true gentleman you are and so respectful!

“Wishing you all the happiness you deserve in love.”

Finally, a third commented: “Great to see you both happy legend. You look amazing together!”

Dan and Tam on their ‘wedding’ day (Credit: E4)

What else has been happening on MAFSA?

Viewers have seen all sorts on the Aussie reality show.

Not least the never-ending drama of the relationship between Dan and Tamara.

After their ‘wedding day’, Dan set his eyes on another man’s ‘wife’… Jessika.

And when the two snuck behind their respective ‘spouses” backs, all hell broke loose.

Which is exactly why viewers have become hooked to this reality show.

