Married At First Sight Australia star Mike Gunner has been accused of “gaslighting” Heidi Latcham during last night’s tense episode.

On Monday (February 22), MAFSA viewers watched on as the couples prepared for one last dinner.

Ahead of the dinner party, Mike and Heidi sat down to discuss their relationship.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Married At First Sight Australia viewers accused Mike of ‘gaslighting’ Heidi (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight Australia: What happened last night?

Opening up to her husband, Heidi explained that she regretted their final date.

She said: “I wanted to talk to you about yesterday. It was our final date and I woke up this morning feeling so much regret.

“I never regret anything, but I really regret last night. All I can say I was terrified, I was just scared.

“But what is scarier is not being with you. You’re amazing how you are.”

Mike then turned the tables on Heidi.

He replied: “Are you going to be kind to me, though? So, you acknowledge that you haven’t been?”

Mike and Heidi sat down to discuss their relationship (Credit: E4)

Heidi later apologised to Mike.

Speaking to the camera separately, Mike said: “I don’t know what to think right now. I feel like I’m in shock. I know she has been sabotaging from day one, but I’m relieved to see she is aware of it now.”

Later on in the episode, the couple were embroiled in a tense discussion with Jessika Power and Dan Webb.

What did MAFSA viewers say?

However, some viewers weren’t happy with Mike’s attitude.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “#MAFSA Mike has managed to convince Heidi that their [bleep] relationship is all her fault. He is smug and a deluded bully.”

MAFSA viewers fans defended Heidi (Credit: E4)

A second wrote: “Completely gaslighting Heidi.”

A third agreed: “Yes gaslighting! I’m glad others can see it. Could see it from episode one.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “I’m sorry but as much as Heidi overreacts and overthinks, Mike’s continued self-righteousness, egotism and victim complex is infuriating and borders on emotional manipulation.”

Completely gaslighting Heidi.

Meanwhile, others praised Mike over the way he handled his drama with Jessika.

One said: “Am I the only one applauding how Mike is dealing with that hideous human Jessika? I think he’s bloody wonderful.”

Another shared: “Good on Mike for calling out Jess, someone had to do it.”

Mike and Heidi’s commitment ceremony (Credit: YouTube)

Are Mike and Heidi together now?

Mike and Heidi ‘tied the knot’ in series six of the E4 reality show.

However, at one point in their relationship, Heidi wasn’t happy with the way Mike spoke to her.

They later split after the show ended, with Heidi saying that they “didn’t share the same values”.

Meanwhile, Mike recently went public with his new girlfriend Sonja Marcelline.

He captioned an image of the loved-up pair in a club, saying: “My girl.”

Sadly, Heidi doesn’t appear to have a boyfriend.

