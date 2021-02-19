Married At First Sight Australia vixen Jessika Power is hitting back at trolls amid online hate she’s received from MAFS Australia viewers.

Although her series originally aired over two years ago in her homeland, it is now airing for the first time in the UK.

In recent episodes we saw her cheating on her ‘husband’ Mick Gould with Dan Webb.

And she and Dan even go on to ‘recouple’ in a huge Married at First Sight Australia shake-up.

The scandal has led to her receiving significant trolling abuse online.

Jessika with her original MAFS Australia ‘husband’ Mike (Credit: Channel 4)

Jessika dumped her original MAFS ‘husband’

But judging by her most recent Instagram post, Jessika is trying her hardest to ignore the hate.

Addressing her some 304,000 followers, she shared a close-up image of her luscious lips.

Read more: Are Jessika Power and Daniel Webb still together?

She captioned the stunning photo with: “This is how me and my trout pout woke up feeling this morning.

“I just want everybody to remember that it’s important to eat your veggies, call your Mumma/Pappa once in a while and that there is nothing more important than having really strong feelings towards strangers on the internet #troublemaker #troutpout #reality.”

Jessika re-coupled with Dan (Credit: Channel 4)

Her fans sent their support

Many of Jessika’s MAFS fans responded by rallying around her with support.

One user urged: “Ignore them. They are probably jealous.”

Read more: What happened between love rat Dan and Tamara on MAFS?

And another user suggested: “Ignore the hate, people aren’t worth your time.

“Here they are making nasty comments and there you are having a laugh. Be at peace and they fall to pieces.”

Whereas a third user supported her with: “Rise above all the negative beings…stay strong.”

This comes after Jessika revealed she’d received death threats since her series of Married at First Sight Australia aired in the UK.

Jessika was portrayed as a seductress on MAFS Australia (Credit: Channel 4)

Again addressing her Instagram followers, she took to Instagram to say: “The show was three years ago, and I really need you all to truly try and get that through your heads.

“I’m glad that you’re all getting to watch the reunion after because it can give you a better perspective of me and who I am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessika (@jessika_power)

“I have made amends with everybody on the show that I need to make amends with. I was a nasty, horrible b**** and I’m so aware of that.”

She went on to say: “I don’t really mind if you all want to keep sending me these hateful, nasty death threats and whatever else you can muster up in that head of yours.

“But I’m just letting you know I do see them, I think you guys are amazing. Even my haters…”

*ED has contacted Jessika for comment.

Are you team Jessika? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.