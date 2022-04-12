Married At First Sight Australia viewers were left outraged over Jackson Lonie during last night’s show (April 11).

Fans of the E4 reality series watched on as the couples took part in their final commitment ceremony.

However, it was the leaked photo scandal between Olivia Frazer and Domenica Calarco that took centre stage.

Jackson came under fire on Married At First Sight Australia (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight Australia: Jackson and Olivia grilled by the experts

Teaching assistant Olivia had previously circulated a nude photo of Domenica with the other cast members.

She claimed a friend found the shot from Dominica’s private OnlyFans account and shared it with her.

During last night’s episode, the show’s experts sat down with Olivia to discuss the leak.

Read more: Olivia loses her job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

It followed after an explosive dinner party with the cast the previous night.

Explaining her decision to circulate the photo, Olivia said: “It was such a nothing moment. I didn’t think it was a big deal.”

She also claimed there was “no malice” behind the leak.

Olivia was lectured by the experts over her actions (Credit: E4)

However, Alessandra Rampolla scolded Olivia: “This situation was created by the decision for whatever reason that you had to grab your phone and show other people.

“That decision that you took in that moment, changed the rest of everything that happened. And [the conflict] would have been avoided if you simply respected somebody else’s privacy.”

The sexologist continued: “Maybe there’s a little room there for a little human empathy.”

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia photo scandal- every sorry detail

“As far as empathy… I just don’t have it,” replied Olivia.

While Olivia attempted to justify her actions, Jackson wrapped his arm around her and remained silent.

And it didn’t sit well with viewers at home.

Naw. No excuses or slack left for Jackson. You’re just as bad as Olivia if you enable that kind of behaviour. Jackson says he cares about how people feel and pretends to be a good person. Look at how your ‘wife’ treats people. Rotten human beings. #MAFSA #MAFSAU — Knee V (@naomhmorrison) April 12, 2022

I despise Jackson as much as Olivia. He’s a pathetic excuse of a human being. Man didn’t even flinch when she said she had zero empathy #MAFSA — lol ☭ 🚩🌱 (@itslolj) April 11, 2022

Sorry but I can’t comprehend how Jackson would still have feelings for Olivia knowing what he knows about her. She would repulse me #MAFSA — Minty (@EmmaBelle1978) April 11, 2022

Why does Jackson keep offering Olivia a tissue for her fake tears 😒 #MAFSA — ames (@Ames987) April 12, 2022

MAFSA viewers fume over Jackson

Many viewers believed Jackson should have condemned Olivia over her actions.

On Twitter, one said: “I despise Jackson as much as Olivia. He’s a pathetic excuse of a human being. Man didn’t even flinch when she said she had zero empathy.”

A second wrote: “Sorry but I can’t comprehend how Jackson would still have feelings for Olivia knowing what he knows about her. She would repulse me.”

No excuses or slack left for Jackson.

In addition, a third added: “No excuses or slack left for Jackson. You’re just as bad as Olivia if you enable that kind of behaviour. Jackson says he cares about how people feel and pretends to be a good person. Look at how your ‘wife’ treats people. Rotten human beings.”

A fourth fumed: “Why does Jackson keep offering Olivia a tissue for her fake tears.”

Another tweeted: “I’m so disappointed in Jackson!!! Olivia is the epitome a disgusting human being. The image of her alone makes my skin craw. She deserves nothing but misery in her life.”

I'm so disappointed in Jackson!!!

Olivia is the epitome a disgusting human being. The image of her alone makes my skin craw. She deserves nothing but misery in her life #MAFSA — Doodleman 💙🇺🇦💛 (@doodleman99) April 11, 2022

Poor Jackson he needs to wise up he looks petrified of Olivia!! #MAFSA — Karen Pearce (@peahest) April 11, 2022

Wow Olivia just admitted to being a sociopath! #mafsa Jackson needs to leave — Vicki 🌸 (@Lushy__) April 11, 2022

All I'll say is Jackson, Good Luck. You could see how uncomfortable he was. Dominica deserved an apology from Olivia. #MAFSA — Sarah Withrington (@swithrington) April 11, 2022

Some felt sorry for Jackson…

However, others showed sympathy towards Jackson.

One fan wrote: “All I’ll say is Jackson, Good Luck. You could see how uncomfortable he was. Dominica deserved an apology from Olivia.”

Another posted: “Poor Jackson he needs to wise up he looks petrified of Olivia!!”

A third shared: “Wow Olivia just admitted to being a sociopath! #MAFSA Jackson needs to leave.”

Married At First Sight Australia airs to E4 on Mondays- Thursday evenings.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.