Married At First Australia Sight is set to have viewers gripped with its highly-anticipated finale tonight (March 1).

The popular E4 reality series has provided fans with some serious shockers in recent weeks, including cheating scandals and screaming contestants.

But after nearly 30 episodes, there is plenty more Aussie drama out there for you to binge-watch.

Married At First Sight Australia ends tonight – here’s what to watch next!

Love Island Australia

If you’re a fan of Love Island UK, you NEED to watch the Australian version.

The first series of the reality show was filmed in Mallorca, while they whisked the contestants off to Fiji for the second.

Plus, there’s plenty more drama and back-stabbing.

In fact, Love Island Australia returns tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

Where to watch: ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

Married At First Sight Australia finale: MasterChef Australia

While John Torode and Gregg Wallace may not appear, the Aussie version is still just as good.

The cooking show was based on the original British MasterChef.

Meanwhile, it has also previously featured the likes of Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White.

We expect good things!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

MasterChef Australia is currently on its twelfth season (Credit: YouTube)

The Bachelor/The Bachelorette

Despite failing to take off in the UK, The Bachelor and The Bacherlorette is pretty popular in Australia.

Just like the Channel 5 show previously hosted by Mark Wright, 24 contestants compete for the love of one leading man or lady.

During each episode, the bachelor or bachelorette interacts with the contestants and presents a rose to each person they want to remain on the show.

Furthermore, it’s produced some jaw-dropping moments in the past.

Where to watch: There are plenty of clips on the show’s official YouTube channel.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is a hit over in Australia (Credit: YouTube)

Married At First Sight Australia finale: Back With My Ex

Back With The Ex dropped on Netflix some time ago.

The seven-part dating series follows a string of contestants looking to give their past relationships a second chance.

As well as high school sweethearts, Back With My Ex also features a couple who dated over 28 years ago.

The show first aired on the Seven Network back in 2018.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Back With My Ex is available on Netflix (Credit: YouTube)

My Kitchen Rules

My Kitchen Rules has entertained Aussie fans since it first aired in 2010.

The cooking series sees contestants go head-to-head as they prepare a three course meal for each other.

In addition, they must also impress the judges for a $1000 cash prize.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

My Kitchen Rules is pretty dramatic! (Credit: YouTube)

Married At First Sight Australia seasons four and five

If you haven’t watched them already, MAFSA seasons four and five are currently on Channel 4’s website.

The previous episodes are just as explosive as the show’s sixth season.

Count us in!

Where to watch: Channel 4.

