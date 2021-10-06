Married At First Sight Australia groom Sam has been criticised by viewers following his wedding day to Coco.

On Tuesday’s (October 5) episode of the hit E4 programme, the pair tied the knot after meeting for the first time at the alter.

However, Sam seemed far from impressed with his “loud” bride.

Married At First Sight Australia fans criticised Sam last night (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight Australia: Sam and Coco tie the knot

Last night, fans watched on as the fashion designer tied the knot to fitness fanatic Coco.

But her outspoken personality soon raised alarm bells.

During a chat with show producers, the groom said: “I don’t want to be an [bleep] but she’s not my type. Far from it.”

Read more: MAFS Australia season 8: As Coco ruffles feathers, meet the rest of the cast

Sam’s opinion didn’t change throughout their wedding day.

Despite Coco’s best efforts to get to know her partner, he didn’t appear keen.

Later on, Sam complained: “I’ve found out that Coco is driven, so we have that in common.

Sam appeared unsure over his new bride (Credit: E4)

Read more: Three explosive moments which prove MAFS Australia is already better than MAFS UK

“But I’m still concerned about her being too extra for me. Some of things that she says are a little bit cringe-worthy

“She’s definitely pretty loud and pretty out there.”

Coco also told the producers: “I’m really trying to get Sam to warm up to me. The vibe I get from Sam is that he’s not into me that much.”

How did MAFSA viewers react?

MAFS Australia viewers appeared divided over Sam and Coco’s wedding day.

Some believed that the groom was too harsh on his new bride, with one saying: “Say what you want about Coco, but Sam is not even beginning to try #mafsaustralia.”

A second tweeted: “Coco is VERY loud and very extra but Sam shooting down every attempt at conversation she has is rude. #MAFSAustralia.”

Say what you want about Coco, but Sam is not even beginning to try #mafsaustralia #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #mafsaus — Violet Duff (@slackjawsally) October 5, 2021

Coco is VERY loud and very extra but Sam shooting down every attempt at conversation she has is rude. #MAFSAustralia #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — victoria 👻🎃 (@krankenwagen_) October 6, 2021

Sam is already trying to get Coco to modify her behaviour to suit his own tastes. RED FLAG. #MAFSAUS #MAFSAustralia — Hussyville (@Hussyville) October 5, 2021

Sam might have been a bit harsh with the first impressions but Coco is like the Duracell bunny. #MAFSAustralia — Jecks Lea (@PersonaAbode) October 5, 2021

Only one word to describe this Coco / Sam wedding so far – uncomfortable. #mafsaustralia pic.twitter.com/xzL6d9jZyX — Jim Collins (@jim7collins) October 5, 2021

A third agreed: “Sam is already trying to get Coco to modify her behaviour to suit his own tastes. RED FLAG. #MAFSAUS #MAFSAustralia.”

A fourth commented: “Sam might have been a bit harsh with the first impressions but Coco is like the Duracell bunny. #MAFSAustralia.”

However, others sympathised with Sam after marrying Coco.

Sam is not even beginning to try

On Twitter, one shared: “Good LORD Coco is annoying.”

Another said: “I’m not marrying her, and I’m still slightly scared of Coco. Pray for Sam, people. #MAFSAUS #MAFSAustralia.”

A third added: “Only one word to describe this Coco/Sam wedding so far – uncomfortable. #mafsaustralia.”

Married at First Sight Australia continues on E4, tonight, at 7:30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.