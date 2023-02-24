Married at First Sight Australia is back for series 10 on E4 – and it starts very soon!

Married at First Sight Australia began airing in its home country in January and UK fans have eagerly been waiting for it to start on E4.

E4 has finally confirmed the start date for the new series, and it’s starting very soon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Australia series 10…

Married at First Sight Australia is back on E4… (Credit: E4)

Married at First Sight Australia series 10

John Aiken, Alessandra Rampolla and Mel Schilling are back to help 10 new couples find love on the controversial social experiment series.

Brides and grooms will meet for the first time and immediately marry, with the hope of finding their happily ever after.

Contestants this year include single mum Alyssa who was raised as a Mormon in Utah.

Another contestant is marriage celebrant Jesse, who has officiated 500 weddings, but struggled to make it down the aisle himself.

Couples will try to make it down the aisle before heading off on a luxury honeymoon and moving in with each other.

As usual, you can expect dramatic dinner parties and tears at vow renewal ceremonies.

No couples stayed together from series 9, but will the couples in series 10 have better luck?

Drama is on the way for one of the Married at First Sight brides… (Credit: E4)

How many episodes are there?

There will be 20 episodes in total of Married at First Sight Australia series 10.

Not all the episodes haven’t aired in Australia yet, so UK fans won’t find themselves completely behind!

MAFSA series 10: E4 start date confirmed

E4 confirmed that Married at First Sight Australia series 10 will begin on Monday March 6 at 7:30pm.

The channel wrote on Twitter: “Here come the brides and grooms…from down under.”

They also shared a new trailer for the series.

Here come the brides and grooms…from down under 🇦🇺 The new series of #MAFSAus starts Monday 6th March on E4 pic.twitter.com/z5uzJ1HTgE — E4 (@E4Tweets) February 22, 2023

Looks like the drama is on already as one of the brides cries “you’re lying?!” as a guest says “I have proof”.

Married at First Sight Australia begins on Monday, March 6 at 7:30pm on E4.

