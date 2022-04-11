Married At First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer was branded as a bully for leaking a nude photo of Domenica Calarco.

However, a former groom claims that Domenica is the real villain of the series.

Nasser Sultan spoke out about the feud and claimed that Domenica actually gave her consent for her photo to get leaked.

Here’s what the MAFSA contestant of 2018 said about the photo drama.

Domenica gave her permission for the Only Fans photo to be leaked, a former MAFSA star has claimed (Credit: Daily Motion)

Married At First Sight Australia: Domenica ‘consented for her pic to be leaked’, claims groom

Nasser, former groom from the 2018 season, claimed that Dom gave the producers her permission for the Only Fans photo to be circulated.

The former groom made the allegations in a series of Instagram Stories.

He alleged: “I don’t like Dom and I’ll tell you that now. I know a lot more than what you guys know about this whole situation.”

Read more: Who is the cast of Deadline on Channel 5?

“Did you guys know that the producers got Domenica’s permission for the photos to be leaked? I’ll tell you that now.

“They got her permission to do it… she’s making something out of nothing. Trust me, she is.”

ED! has approached Channel 4 for comment on this story.

Nasser Sultan made a shocking claim about Domenica (Credit: Daily Motion)

Nasser Sultan reacts to Domenica on MAFSA

In an episode of MAFSA, Domenica became emotional whilst talking about her leaked Only Fans photo.

During the episode, the star tearfully called the leaked photo a ‘malicious attack’.

Read more: Coronation Street 2022- Everyone who’s leaving and joining the cobbles

However, the former contestant went on to post his brutal reaction to Domeinca’s emotional conversation.

With his camera pointing at the TV, Nasser also claimed: “Get it right: you allowed the show to release them. That’s what you did.

“And now you’re backtracking and making people feel sorry for you.”

Married At First Sight Australia airs at E4 on Monday- Thursday evenings.

Are you watching Married At First Sight Australia? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.