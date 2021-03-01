Married At First Sight Australia star Dan Webb has admitted he “regrets” taking part in the dating series.

The former rugby player said viewers even went as far as sending him death threats after hooking up with fellow contestant Jessika Power.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Dan opened up on his on-screen romance, trolling and why he wishes he never did the show.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

What happened to Dan Webb on Married At First Sight Australia?

Viewers of the E4 series will know Dan embarked on a secret affair with Jessika during filming.

The star joined the series midway through the experiment with his own partner Tamara Joy.

Meanwhile, Jessika was initially paired with Mick Gould.

The pair went on to enjoy a secret romance, having met up behind their partners’ backs.

Despite carrying on the experiment as a new couple, Dan and Jessika split soon after the series ended.

But what does he think of Jessika now?

Dan told ED!: “Jess and I don’t talk but we are friends.

“If I saw her around, I would say hi and vice versa… I’m sure. We always had good banter.”

Did Dan trust Jessika?

The reality star previously revealed he didn’t trust Jessika after she was caught flirting with co-star Nic Jovanovic.

Despite the incident, Dan admitted trust has always been an issue for him.

He added: “Trust was never going to be easy for me and that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Meanwhile, the dad of one was also happy to set the record straight on the show’s fakery claims.

I got death threats from viewers in Australia and in the UK.

Plenty of MAFSA stars have hit out at producers for staging scenes, including Sam Ball and Ines Basic.

But what does Dan make of the show?

He claimed: “Yeah, it’s staged to really get you to say things in certain ways. Or you’re standing in front of a camera for hours until you give them what they are after.

“I think most of the edits are just glimpses into about 20% of what really happened. You could say half the cast were portrayed to how they aren’t in real life, which was me in particular.”

ED! has contacted MAFSA for a comment on Dan’s claims.

Dan reveals he ‘regrets’ Married At First Sight Australia

Sadly, the show has also opened up Dan to the nasty world of trolling.

Last month, the star hit back at UK viewers after his affair with Jessika was aired.

Taking to his Instagram Story, he wrote: “All the people in UK right now watching and abusing me with some really low comments, my advice to you is firstly correct your spelling as some of you [bleeps] need grammar lessons.

“Secondly that show was filmed 2 yrs ago get on with it and thirdly unfollow me – don’t need any more haters. I have converted most to lovers so no room for peasants.”

And, speaking to ED!, Dan revealed just how “low” some haters went.

He shared: “I got death threats from viewers in Australia and in the UK. Most people understand it’s a laugh, but a lot carry right on and take it so seriously.

“I loved the lessons I learnt from the show as it made me stronger, and I thought I was already strong. It’s made me understand that decisions have consequences and some people react differently.”

Furthermore, Dan added: “I regret going on the show. What a nightmare it was, but it made me learn a few things. I’m still dealing from the experience with the abuse.”

The MAFSA star opens up on his new relationship

Since filming the show in 2018, Dan has went on to find love with new girlfriend Amira Marotous.

The reality star, who is already a dad to his young son Kash, reveals he couldn’t be happier.

He shared: “I have been busy since MAFSA working and looking after my boy. I recently found love and I’m very happy doing life with my partner. I’m really happy!

“She is amazing, fun, gorgeous and has a heart of gold. It makes life easier and not harder and that’s very important in a relationship.

“She also has my son’s heart, which is the most important thing to me.”

