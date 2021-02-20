Married At First Sight Australia star Dan Webb is not happy with the British public.

Dan has been at the centre of backlash from viewers of the show after they watched him cheat on his wife Tamara.

Instead of staying faithful, Dan switched sides and went for Jessika Powers instead.

However, Jessika is married to Mick Gould.A

And fans were left horrified by Dan’s behaviour, as well as Jessika’s.

What did Married At First Sight star Dan Webb say on Instagram?

Jessika had lied to Mick and said she wants to stay on the show as friends. However, this was just a ploy to stay close to Dan.

The backlash from fans online quickly became intense.

In response, Dan took to Instagram Stories to bite back.

“All the people in UK right now watching and abusing me with some really low comments, my advice to you is firstly correct your spelling as some of you [bleeps] need grammar lessons,” he said.

Don’t need any more haters. I have converted most to lovers so no room for peasants.

“Secondly that show was filmed 2 yrs ago get on with it and thirdly unfollow me – don’t need any more haters.

“I have converted most to lovers so no room for peasants.

After demanding the British public get some grammar lessons, Dan then wrongly used a possessive adjective at the end of his rant.

He added: “As for the rest of you, thanks your great.”

We think you meant “you’re,” Dan!

Mick had no idea Jessika has feelings for Dan (Credit: E4)

What did Married At First Sight star Jessika say on Instagram?

Married At First Sight Australia star Dan wasn’t the only one to respond to fans.

Jessika took to Instagram to set the record straight.

“The show was three years ago, and I really need you all to truly try and get that through your heads.

“I’m glad that you’re all getting to watch the reunion after because it can give you a better perspective of me and who I am.

“I have made amends with everybody on the show that I need to make amends with. I was a nasty, horrible [bleep] and I’m so aware of that.”

