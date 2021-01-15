Married At First Sight Australia star Elizabeth Sobinoff has lost nearly two stone after her groom made hurtful comments about her weight.

The 29-year-old star decided to transform her figure after appearing on series six of the E4 reality show.

During the show, Elizabeth was matched up with model Sam Ball.

Married At First Sight Australia’s Elizabeth lost weight after Sam made comments about her figure (Credit: Channel 4)

Married At First Sight Australia: Why did Elizabeth lose weight?

However, the reality star was horrified after realising Sam made remarks about her figure on the series.

On the show, the model told the crew that he “never dated a girl as big as her”.

But while things obviously didn’t work out for the couple, Elizabeth used the comments as an inspiration for her weight loss.

The star has lost weight by taking part in the 5:2 diet and regularly attending the gym.

The popular diet involves fasting two days per week and eating normally for the other five days.

Opening up on her figure, Elizabeth previously highlighted the importance of not focusing on the “outer shell”.

She told WHO magazine: “It’s still very much me.

“I know people are going to say, ‘Well, you look completely different to how we saw you last year.’

The reality star now looks thinner since her last appearance on the show (Credit: YouTube)

“But don’t always focus on the outer shell. This has always been me.

“We grow, as people. I don’t glorify weight [loss] and be like, ‘I’m better now’.”

Don’t always focus on the outer shell

As well as suffering from Lupus, Elizabeth also battles porphyria, a blood disorder.

Due to her health conditions, the star says her weight can “fluctuate” when she’s unwell.

Elizabeth went on to date Seb Guilhaus (Credit: YouTube)

Who did Elizabeth marry?

Elizabeth has previously appeared on Married At First Sight Australia twice.

She was first paired with Sam, who went on to cheat with another bride.

Meanwhile, during her second stint, Elizabeth was matched with Seb Guilhaus.

The couple dated for a year before calling it quits in January 2021.

