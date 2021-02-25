Married At First Sight Australia stars Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham had their fair share of drama on the dating show.

The couple instantly connected after being matched on the E4 reality series.

However, at one point in their relationship, Heidi wasn’t happy with the way Mike spoke to her.

But are they together now?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Married At First Sight Australia: What happened between Mike and Heidi?

Mike and Heidi appeared to be the perfect match in the beginning.

After tying the knot, the couple shared an instant chemistry.

However, the cracks soon began to show in their freshly formed marriage.

As well as a heated argument on their honeymoon, Heidi expressed doubts over Mike’s attitude towards her.

She recalled: “This morning I was asleep, I coughed, the cough woke me up, and I coughed about 10 times, and then you went, ‘Can you put a pillow over your mouth when you cough?’

“I’m so shocked at how you spoke to me!”

Thankfully, the couple put their problems to one side and left the show together.

But did they go the distance?

How did Married At First Sight viewers respond?

Meanwhile, fans of the reality show were far from impressed with Mike.

At one point in the series, viewers called the electrician out for “gaslighting” his partner.

It came after Heidi apologised to Mike following their final date.

Following his wife’s apology, Mike told the cameras: “I don’t know what to think right now. I feel like I’m in shock.

Completely gaslighting Heidi

“I know she has been sabotaging from day one, but I’m relieved to see she is aware of it now.”

However, fans believed he was completely out of order.

One wrote on Twitter: “#MAFSA Mike has managed to convince Heidi that their [bleep] relationship is all her fault. He is smug and a deluded bully.”

In addition, a second fumed: “Completely gaslighting Heidi.”

Married At First Sight: Are Mike and Heidi still together?

Sadly, the pair called time on their romance after the series ended.

During their final vows, Mike and Heidi decided to give their relationship a go.

Heidi said: “I would love to live in a world of harmony with you, but to coexist, we must put our swords down, our righteousness away, and be open to all possibilities.

“I am grateful for lots of things in this journey, but the thing I’m most grateful for is that we never gave up. Let’s not give up. Let’s keep going.”

Meanwhile, Mike was just as willing.

He added: “This has been our journey and it hasn’t been an easy one for either of us. And yet neither of us were willing to walk away. We never gave up.

“What existed between us was special. What we had was a heart connection so strong that who was able to sustain all we subjected it to.”

However, things changed between the pair when they eventually moved in together.

Why did Mike and Heidi split? Who are they dating now?

Following their split, the electrician revealed he “couldn’t make Heidi happy”.

Furthermore, Heidi explained they didn’t have the same values.

Addressing their relationship, she said on an episode of Talking Married: “I feel like Mike and I are very different.

“We have very different values and points of view and morals… I think that’s why we conflicted a lot in relationships and we didn’t understand each other.”

We have very different values and points of view and morals

At the moment, it appears Heidi is single.

She has remained friends with co-stars Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant.

Meanwhile, Mike recently went public with his new girlfriend Sonja Marcelline.

He captioned an image of the loved-up pair in a club, saying: “My girl.”