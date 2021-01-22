Married At First Sight Australia: Are 29-year-old virgin Matthew and Lauren still together?

Married At First Sight Australia stars Matthew and Lauren struck a chord with viewers as they found a spark after tying the knot on show.

Matthew Bennett was 29 when it first aired in 2019 and he lost his virginity to Lauren Huntriss on the reality programme.

What is he doing today, and what happened between him and Lauren?

Married At First Sight Australia’s virgin star Matthew and Lauren initially found a spark (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened with virgin Matthew on Married At First Sight Australia?

Matthew Bennett was a shy virgin when he went onto the show at the age of 29.

He partnered with adventurous bride Lauren Huntriss and they initially found a spark.

Lauren has a much more adventurous personality (Credit: Channel 4)

It was going great between them and he ended up losing his virginity to her.

However, their relationship quickly soured and the couple split before their second commitment ceremony.

Unfortunately, the couple’s relationship soured (Credit: Channel 4)

Why did Matthew and Lauren split?

It quickly became clear that they were two very different people.

Speaking to New Idea, an insider claimed at the time that their first time together was “awkward”.

And they said that Lauren was after a “manly man”.

They told the publication: “Their first time together was actually more awkward than romantic.

“When it comes to the bedroom, she is really adventurous and open to anything, even threesomes and intimacy with the same sex.

For the very first time in my life I’m excited for what the future holds.

“She’s looking for a manly man, and unfortunately Matt’s lack of experience didn’t meet her expectations.”

On the show, Matthew described being intimate with Lauren as a “beautiful moment” and said it was “worth the 29-year wait”.

He also called his partner “amazing” and said he really wants to be with her.

However, after she opened up about her adventurous sex life and said she used to be a lesbian, Matthew eventually claimed not to be attracted to her.

He said, using her nickname: “I’m just not attracted to Loz.”

Married At First Sight Australia star Matthew has since found romance (Credit: Channel 4)

Where is Matthew Bennett now?

Matthew is in a relationship with Annabel, a tourist he fell in love with a few weeks after breaking up with Lauren.

Annabel was reportedly travelling Down Under at the time and the pair hit it off.

Only recently, the couple celebrated two years together.

And Matthew told The Sun: “I know I would not be where I am today were it not for her,” he told us.

“For the very first time in my life I’m excited for what the future holds.”

