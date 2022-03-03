Marriage on BBC One: First look at Sean Bean and Nicola Walker drama

BBC One drama Marriage will be a jewel in this year’s TV drama crown – judging by these first-look pictures.

The four-part drama – starring Sean Bean and Nicola Walker – follows a couple on the rollercoaster journey of life after being married for 30 years.

But when is Marriage on BBC one and who else stars in the cast? Read on for all the answers.

Sean Bean and Nicola Walker head up the cast of marriage (Credit: BBC)

What is Marriage on BBC One about?

According to the PR blurb from the Beeb: “Marriage sees married couple Ian and Emma negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage.

“We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship.”

Emma and Ian have been man and wife for 30 years in Marriage on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

The new photos don’t look massively exciting but, let’s face it, with two years of pandemics and brutal wars, it looks like it could be exactly what we all need.

And we’re happy with the glowing references from the lead cast.

Speaking about his role as Ian, Sean said: “I’m thrilled to be playing opposite the talented Nicola Walker. I’m looking forward to bringing Stefan’s intimate scripts to the screen.”

His co-star Nicola Walker added: “This is a unique project. Stefan has created such a beautiful, funny and complicated world. I’m excited to be stepping into Ian and Emma’s marriage with Sean.”

It’s not all grocery shopping for Emma and Ian in Marriage (credit: BBC)

Writer Stefan Golaszewski added: “It’s amazing to get to work with Sean and Nicola. They’re actors of such depth, truth and warmth and I can’t wait to go on this journey with them.”

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said: “The extraordinary depth and complexity of Stefan’s characters calls for two of our most talented and loved actors.

“Enter Nicola and Sean. It’s always a privilege to have you on the BBC.”

When does Marriage start on BBC One and how many episodes are there?

The BBC hasn’t announced yet when Marriage will be on, but rumours suggest this summer.

We do know that there are four one-hour episodes to look forward to.

