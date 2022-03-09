Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan: Real reason he quit ITV show revealed?

The real reason Mark Wright quit ITV’s The Real Games has reportedly been revealed – and it’s because of his wife Michelle Keegan.

It has been widely reported that Mark quit the upcoming ITV show via text, despite the star himself claiming the stories aren’t true.

Mark quit The Real Games after one day of filming (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened with Mark Wright and ITV?

Last month it was reported that ex-TOWIE star Mark had sensationally quit an upcoming ITV show via text.

Reports at the time claimed that Mark had dropped out of The Real Games – which is to be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff – after just one day of filming.

However, it was claimed Mark didn’t go and meet producers to make them aware of his decision.

It has been reported that the 35-year-old texted bosses with the news instead, resulting in him being “banned” from ITV.

A source told The Sun after: “Bookers who are working on shows aren’t going to be approaching Mark to appear.

“His reputation has gone massively downhill since he walked away from The Real Games.”

Mark’s alleged decision to text producers reportedly left them feeling “bruised”.

Mark hit back at the rumours last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark hits back as real reason revealed?

On Friday (March 4) Mark finally broke his silence on the rumours that he had been “banned” by ITV.

The star posted a screenshot of a headline on his Instagram story, along with a lengthy caption.

“Refrained from commenting on this nonsense story for over a week because it’s a nonsense story and there’s plenty of much more important stories worry about in the world,” he wrote.

“Because it is being constantly repeated, here’s my comment. I’m absolutely not banned from ITV,” he revealed. “In fact, I’m doing a show for ITV in three months from now,” he revealed.

“I ‘called’ the producer (not ‘text’) to tell her I had change of heart on the show,” he continued.

He then blamed “too many commitments in place” for not being able to do the show.

Mark’s real reason for quitting the ITV show is said to have been revealed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Wright quits for Michelle Keegan

The real reason behind Mark’s decision to quit the ITV show has now reportedly been revealed.

It’s believed that the real reason behind Mark quitting The Real Games was so that he could spend more time with his wife.

A source spoke to Closer magazine about the star’s decision.

“Working together has been something Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been talking about for a long time and, after agreeing to do The Real Games, Mark realised it could be a big mistake given he’d be cementing his image as a‘reality star rather than detaching himself from that world,” they said.

“That’s something he wants to keep in the past so he can carve out his new career path with Michelle as a power couple,” they continued.

“He and Michelle have also spent long chunks of time apart during their marriage, so he also turned it down to spend as much time as possible with her.”

However, the source has said that Mark’s plan may have backfired if ITV has blacklisted him.

