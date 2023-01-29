Mark Stanley has a very famous girlfriend, with his real life being miles away from the twists and turns of BBC drama Happy Valley.

The actor, who is on Sunday Brunch today (January 29), has a gorgeous partner that many crime drama fans will instantly recognise.

So who is Mark Stanley dating? Read on and we’ll tell you!

Mark Stanley plays Rob in Happy Valley, but his home life is far removed from that of his character’s (Credit: BBC)

Who is Mark Stanley dating? Who is the Happy Valley star’s girlfriend?

Mark plays teacher Rob Hepworth, Ryan’s football coach and abusive husband to Joanna, in the third and final series of Happy Valley.

His real-life girlfriend is no stranger to crime drama, either.

That’s because she’s been in Line Of Duty, The Rig, Channel 4 true crime drama Deceit and Small Axe.

Mark has been dating actress Rochenda Sandall for around 13 years, it’s been reported.

It’s not thought the pair are married, but they do live together in North London and they have a dog who is often pictured on Mark’s Instagram grid.

What has Rochenda Sandall been in?

Rochenda is perhaps best known for her role in Line Of Duty.

She played Lisa McQueen, a gang member who had several memorable scenes alongside Stephen Graham in series five.

She’s also worked on screen alongside Mark.

The pair have been in a number of shows together, including Criminal, Jimmy McGovern’s Broken and Kay Mellor’s Love, Lies and Records.

What has Mark Stanley said about girlfriend Rochenda?

Mark has shared a number of Instagram posts of himself and Rochenda.

He captioned one throwback shot: “Times change, people change, but we don’t, just grow.”

Rochenda, meanwhile, called Mark her “soulmate” after posting a picture of them both at the premiere of The Rig.

She said: “By my side every step of the way! My soulmate.”

Catch Mark on Sunday Brunch today (January 29) at 9.30am on Channel 4, then Happy Valley is on BBC One tonight at 9pm.

