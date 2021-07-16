Bradley Walsh has announced that he will retire from TV – and The Chase – in a couple of years… could he be replaced by son Barney?

That’s a theory proposed by his colleague Mark Labbett who previously revealed it on Loose Women.

Mark thinks Bradley’s son, Barney, could take over (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Mark Labbett reveals he and his wife are working through marriage issues after affair rumours

Bradley Walsh replaced by Barney on The Chase?

As conversation on the show turned to the hit game show, presenter Christine Lampard said to guest Mark: “13 series! That’s a lot of questions, isn’t it?”

Mark replied: “We’ve only just got started. I have a theory. It’s a bit of a mad theory. I reckon Bradley’s going to keep doing it until his son, Barney, is ready to take over.”

Bradley has hosted The Chase since its launch in 2009.

The Loose Women also asked Mark if he thought the host would ever run out of his “smart alec introductions”.

He responded: “Oh come on, this is Bradley! I know I’m biased but I reckon he’s the best game show host in the world.”

Mark was on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Mark also used his Loose Women interview to address rumours he’s following in the footsteps of his fellow chaser, Anne Hegerty, and going into the jungle.

The brainiac delivered bad news for fans of The Chase and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! by “categorically” denying the rumours.

Revealing how busy he is at the moment with work, the quizmaster said: “I have one more free Monday between now and Christmas because I’m working all the time.

He said he won’t be doing I’m A Celeb this year (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Fans call Kellie Maloney ‘an inspiration’ as she opens up about her suicide attempt

“But I can categorically confirm that I am not doing the jungle this year, because I’m busy filming The Chase UK and The Chase Australia in November and December.”

When asked if he would ever do it, Mark seemed to hesitate as he said: “I can’t possibly…”

Christine Lampard then joked, “That’s not ruling out next year, is it though?” and remaining coy, Mark replied, “Speak to my agent!”

Anne proved a hit with viewers on I’m A Celebrity in 2018, when she was commended for speaking openly about her Asperger’s diagnosis.

** This article, originally published on September 10, 2019, was updated on July 16, 2021, following Bradley Walsh’s announcement about his plans to retire.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.