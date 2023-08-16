Mark Labbett breaks his silence on gastric band claims after huge weight loss

Star of The Chase Mark Labbett has undergone a major transformation with his weight and has squashed rumours about any surgical claims.

Mark has slowly but surely been losing weight and has reportedly lost an impressive 10 stone so far.

During his interview on Loose Women today (August 16), the 58-year-old quizzer discussed his journey to his thinner appearance with his new girlfriend, Hayley Palmer. The pair first met at an award ceremony.

Mark met his girlfriend Hayley at an awards ceremony (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett on weight loss

Despite any of the claims that state he may have had the gastric band, Mark reveals the secret to his weight loss is purely down to eating less.

“My appetite has just gone,” he told the panel, adding: “I think things like one of the pluses of having something that may or may not have been Covid a couple of times, my appetite is nothing like what it was.”

I will take it off again and you can get one of your doctor friends to check me for any sign of a gastric band scar.

Mark was so confident to prove everyone wrong that he insisted he would take off his shirt to show that he doesn’t have any surgical scars.

“I’ve already taken my shirt off once on Loose Women. I will take it off again and you can get one of your doctor friends to check me for any sign of a gastric band scar. They won’t find it!” he said.

Mark admits he has a much smaller appetite (Credit: ITV)

Fans praise Mark’s weight loss

Following his appearance on Loose Women, fans took to social media to praise his weight loss journey.

“Mark Labbett is looking fantastic these days, all done the natural way. Wish him every happiness. #LooseWomen,” one user tweeted.

“Wow! @MarkLabbett his weight loss! Looking great. #loosewomen,” another person shared. “Mark looking great on Loose Women,” a third fan remarked.

