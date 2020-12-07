Mark Labbett has been praised by fans after sharing a picture to social media that showed off his continued weight loss.
Mark, nicknamed The Beast on hit ITV quiz show The Chase, shared a selfie with fans.
And it wasn’t long before they praised him for looking “much younger”.
The compliments came after Mark, 55, revealed his incredible five-stone weight loss.
How did Mark Labbett show off his weight loss?
The Beast shared the selfie on Twitter.
Donning black make-up under his eyes, he captioned the image, “Terrible panto make-up #hesbehindyou #rhyl.”
The caption references Mark’s appearance in a virtual pantomime called Once Upon A Pantomime.
Filmed at Rhyl Pavilion, it will be available online for viewers to enjoy.
Mark will appear alongside Chase co-star Anne Hegerty, Sam Bailey, BGT’s Ashley and Sulley and Kerry Katona.
How did fans praise Mark for his weight loss?
It wasn’t long before a very young-looking Mark drew compliments from fans.
“Younger looking and you’ve lost weight. Well done as looking good – not that you didn’t before,” one fan said.
Another wrote: “This is the same guy! Wow I can hardly recognise him.”
Your face looks so slim. Looking good. Will The Beast be renamed?
A third commented: “How much weight have you lost! Looking good for it.”
A fourth fan gushed: “I don’t mean to sound rude but how much weight have you lost?
“Your face looks so slim. Looking good. Will the beast be renamed?”
“I had a brush with the virus”
Mark appeared on Loose Women earlier in the summer to show off his incredible five-stone weight loss.
He explained that he had experienced coronavirus symptoms back in February.
And since then he’s stopped going out to eat at restaurants.
“What’s happened is I had the brush with this virus, whatever it was, and since then I haven’t been going out,” he said.
Mark also revealed in 2017 that he was diagnosed with diabetes.
