Mark Labbett has been praised by fans after sharing a picture to social media that showed off his continued weight loss.

Mark, nicknamed The Beast on hit ITV quiz show The Chase, shared a selfie with fans.

And it wasn’t long before they praised him for looking “much younger”.

The compliments came after Mark, 55, revealed his incredible five-stone weight loss.

How did Mark Labbett show off his weight loss?

The Beast shared the selfie on Twitter.

Donning black make-up under his eyes, he captioned the image, “Terrible panto make-up #hesbehindyou #rhyl.”

The caption references Mark’s appearance in a virtual pantomime called Once Upon A Pantomime.

Filmed at Rhyl Pavilion, it will be available online for viewers to enjoy.

Mark will appear alongside Chase co-star Anne Hegerty, Sam Bailey, BGT’s Ashley and Sulley and Kerry Katona.

Mark Labbett is a favourite on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

How did fans praise Mark for his weight loss?

It wasn’t long before a very young-looking Mark drew compliments from fans.

“Younger looking and you’ve lost weight. Well done as looking good – not that you didn’t before,” one fan said.

Another wrote: “This is the same guy! Wow I can hardly recognise him.”

Your face looks so slim. Looking good. Will The Beast be renamed?

A third commented: “How much weight have you lost! Looking good for it.”

A fourth fan gushed: “I don’t mean to sound rude but how much weight have you lost?

“Your face looks so slim. Looking good. Will the beast be renamed?”

Mark had a brush with coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

“I had a brush with the virus”

Mark appeared on Loose Women earlier in the summer to show off his incredible five-stone weight loss.

He explained that he had experienced coronavirus symptoms back in February.

And since then he’s stopped going out to eat at restaurants.

“What’s happened is I had the brush with this virus, whatever it was, and since then I haven’t been going out,” he said.

Mark also revealed in 2017 that he was diagnosed with diabetes.

